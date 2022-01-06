All the new Covid travel rules starting tomorrow in England

6 January 2022, 08:41

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What are the new Covid travel rules in England? Here's everything you need to know about Boris Johnson's announcement...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In December last year, Coronavirus restrictions were changed in England again amid a new wave of the Omicron variant.

However, now Boris Johnson has loosened the rules once more by scrapping the need for PCR tests for vaccinated travellers.

But what are the new travel rules and how will they affect your holiday? Here’s what we know…

There are new travel rules in England
There are new travel rules in England. Picture: Alamy

What are the new travel rules in England?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday evening that pre-departure testing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers returning to England.

From 4am on Friday, people returning to the country will also no longer have to isolate until they get a negative PCR test.

Instead, they will have to take a lateral flow test at the end of day two after arriving.

If that is positive they will then should take a confirmatory PCR test to help identify any new variants.

You no longer have to isolate when returning to England
You no longer have to isolate when returning to England. Picture: Alamy

The stricter pre-departure measures were introduced a month ago, but will now be removed as the Omicron variant is now so prevalent it is "having limited impact".

From 4am on Friday, people returning to England will not have to take pre-departure tests.

Currently, fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK must take a pre-departure test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival test.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate for 10 days after they arrive.

This comes after the government removed all 11 countries on its travel ‘red list’.

While some countries - such as France - have recently banned all non-essential travel from UK tourists, there are still plenty of countries open to holidaymakers.

Many Brits have been jetting off on holiday to countries such as Spain, Greece, Turkey, Portugal, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta, Iceland and the USA.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Estimated 1.3 million people in UK suffering from long COVID, ONS figures show

UK & World

Ministers kick off hunt for next CMA chief as Coscelli steps down

UK & World

Consumer caution over Omicron takes a bite out of Greggs sales

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Emmerdale viewers think Manpreet is still alive

Emmerdale fans convinced Manpreet is still alive after spotting clue

TV & Movies

Dermot O'Leary suffered a wardrobe malfunction

This Morning viewers spot Dermot O’Leary’s awkward wardrobe blunder

This Morning

Could Doughnuts be a famous footballer?

The Masked Singer fans 'unmistakably' suss out Doughnuts after recognising distinctive voice

TV & Movies

You could join the Love Island 2022 line up

How to apply for Love Island 2022

Love Island 2021

Stacey Solomon will be heading back to work soon following three months of maternity leave

Stacey Solomon 'so sad' to return to work following three month maternity leave

Celebrities

A bride has hit out at her friends and family

Bride furious after guests refuse to donate £1,100 each to pay for wedding

Lifestyle

The 'worst places' to live in England have been revealed

The top 10 'worst places' to live in England 2022 have been revealed

Lifestyle

The Radfords have discussed the possibility of having another baby

Britain's biggest family could get even bigger as Radfords consider baby number 23

Lifestyle

The Tourist ending has left some people confused

The Tourist ending explained: What happened to Jamie Dornan's character?

TV & Movies

The Cabins is filmed in the UK

Where is ITV's The Cabins 2022 filmed?

TV & Movies

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

TV & Movies

Masked Singer viewers think they know who Traffic Cone is

Masked Singer viewers ‘work out’ Traffic Cone identity after noticing surprise song clue

TV & Movies

How much do the stars of The Masked Singer really get paid?

How much do the Masked Singer UK celebrity contestants get paid?

TV & Movies

Meet this years The Apprentice candidates

The Apprentice 2022 candidates: Meet the 16 business hopefuls hoping to impress Lord Sugar

TV & Movies

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January

Lifestyle