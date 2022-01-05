The top 10 'worst places' to live in England 2022 have been revealed

Aylesbury has unofficially been voted as the worst place to live in England by residents.

A new poll has revealed the ‘worst places’ to live in England - and it’s bad news for Aylesbury.

The unofficial study comes around every year, with thousands of Brits putting forward their own cities and towns for iLiveHere’s scathing list of areas that no one wants to live.

And this year, Peterborough has been knocked off the top spot, with the Buckinghamshire county town of Aylesbury squeezing into first place.

With 110,172 people taking part in the tongue-and-cheek vote, plenty were willing to take a snipe at their hometown with some very harsh reviews.

Aylesbury managed to score 25 per cent more votes than runner-up Huddersfield, and anyone thinking about moving there was jokingly told to ‘employ four full-time security guards’.

Huddersfield, Luton, Jaywick, Slough, and Bradford also made the top ten.

And Peterborough was pushed back into fifth place, with some residents offering advice for anyone visiting.

It was described as ‘draining’ and ‘isolating’, while one person wrote: "It is customary if a stranger holds eye contact with you for more than three seconds, to shout “WHAT”??? and become extremely aggressive."

At number six is Bolton, with one contributor harshly claiming: “Yes there are much worse places in Britain… but the seemingly endless rain exacerbates greatly the feeling of sadness and pointlessness of this place.”

Jaywick, in Essex, managed to keep its place at number eight for another year running, which voters described as making "even the worst parts of Blackpool seem like paradise".

Liverpool was one of the biggest cities included in the list, while the Berkshire town of Slough came in at number nine and Bradford slipped down six places to make it into the top ten.

See the full list of the ‘worst places’ to live in the UK below: