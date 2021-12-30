Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022. Picture: Getty/various

By Polly Foreman

The biggest, best, and most exciting launches for Veganuary 2022.

In January 2021, a whopping 580,000 people pledged to go vegan for the month - and this year looks set to be even bigger.

Veganuary sees a number of mainstream brands release a huge range of exciting products for both new and existing vegans, and it's now easier than ever to follow a plant-based diet.

While a few years ago you'd struggle to even find soy milk in the supermarket, you can now buy everything from vegan cheese to ice cream on the high street.

From Krispy Kreme to Costa Coffee, here are are some of the biggest launches for Veganuary 2022:

Krispy Kreme's new vegan doughnuts

Krispy Kreme have launched new vegan doughnuts for Veganuary. Picture: Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme launched their first ever vegan doughnuts last January, and they've this year gone one step further by adding a whopping three new flavours to their selection.

These are Fudge Brownie Bliss, Caramel Choc Delight, and Apple Crumble.

RRP: £2.35 each or £14.45 for a dozen

Aldi vegan cheese

Aldi have launched their own vegan cheese for Veganuary. Picture: Aldi

Aldi have expanded their ever-growing vegan range for Veganuary, and added their very vegan cheese to their Plant Menu line.

It's a plant-based alternative to cheddar, and will be available to buy from January 2.

RRP: £1.39

Costa Coffee's new vegan range

Costa have launched a Vegan Mac and Cheeze for Veganuary. Picture: Costa

This January, Costa is expending their vegan range to include an incredible new selection of plant-based goodies.

The range includes the likes of Vegan Macaroni Cheeze, Vegan BBQ Chick’n Panini, and BOSH! ™ Chocolate & Pecan Slice.

Subway's new vegan range

Subway have added two new subs to their vegan range. Picture: Subway

Subway sent us all into a frenzy with the launch of their Meatless Marinara last January, and they've now added two new subs to their ever-growing plant-based range.

The New T.L.C.® Tikka (Tastes. Like. Chicken. and T.L.S™ (Tastes. Like. Steak.) are in stores now, and you can also buy a vegan Double Choc Cookie

New LoveRaw chocolate bars

LoveRaw have added new flavours to their collection. Picture: LoveRaw

Beloved vegan chocolate brand LoveRaw is launching three new flavours to its delicious M:lk® Choc Bars range, which will not feature Smooth Choc, Caramel and Orange.

The new flavours will be hitting shelves in time for Veganuary, and will be available to buy from stockists including The Vegan Kind and SPAR.

RRP: £1.69 each

Ritter Sport vegan chocolate

New vegan chocolate from Ritter Sport. Picture: Ritter Sport

Ritter Sport, who are known for their square chocolate bars, are releasing a vegan version for Veganuary 2022.

The new Vegan smooth & creamy Without Moo chocolate is made from sugar, cocoa butter, cocoa from Nicaragua and almond paste, and bar will be available from January 1st via Ritter Sport’s online chocolate shop.

RRP £1.99 each

Holy Moly Tzatziki and Smoky Aioli Dips

Holy Moly have launched new vegan dips. Picture: Holy Moly

Holy Moly already stock a delicious plant-based guacamole, and they've now expanded their range to include vegan versions of Tzatziki and Smoky Aioli.

The dips come in fully recyclable wrapping, and are available to buy at Waitrose.

RRP: £2.50 for a pack

allplants Resolution Box

allPlants have launched a Resolution Box for Veganuary. Picture: allplants

allplants are known for their delicious range of vegan ready meals, and they have launched an incredible Resolution Box for January 2022.

To support those going vegan for the first time, the box comes complete with six delicious chef-made meals containing minimum two of your five a day, a side dish, two healthy breakfasts and one yummy dessert.

The box is £54.95 but allplants is offering 22% off, so customers can get it for £42.86.

Visit their website for more information.

New Gü vegan mousses

Gü have launched two new flavours of mousse. Picture: Gü

Gü have launched two delicious new flavours of mousses for Veganuary, Dark Chocolate Mousse with Ganache and a Dark Chocolate Mousse with Salted Caramel.

The mousses are sold as twin-packs in Gü’s fully recyclable glass ramekins, and can be found in all major supermarkets.

RRP: £3.50 a pack

Tideford's new soups

Tideford's superfood soups. Picture: Tideford's

Tideford's have launched a delicious new range of 'superfoods' soups, which are perfect winter-warmers.

The Superfoods range includes six fresh soups, which are available from Sainsbury’s, Ocado, Amazon & Abel & Cole.

RRP: £2.89

Plant-Based Chicken Breast

Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Breast. Picture: Meatless Farm

Meatless Farm is launching the UK’s first whole Plant-Based Chicken Breast for Veganuary, which is soya-free and made from peas.

The chicken breast perfectly replicates the taste and texture of chicken, and can be served whole or shredded.It will be available to buy from Tesco and Asda on January 3.

RRP: £3.50

Lilk plant milks

Lilk plant milk. Picture: Lilk

Plant-based milks have skyrocketed over the last few years, with a number of options including oat, soya, coconut and almond available to buy.

Lilk have created two new delicious versions, which feature blending grains and seeds. These are The Common Blend (oat and rice) and The Lush Blend (oat, coconut and quinoa).

They will be available to buy from Ocado in January.

RRP: £2.00 (The Common Blend) and £2.25 (The Lush Blend)

Nutrigums - Immune Bears

Immune Bears from Nutrigums. Picture: Nutrigums

Nutrigums are a vegan-friendly vitamin gummy brand, and they've just launched a new product called Immune Bears, which contain Vitamins D3, B12, and C.

Heck Italia burgers

Heck Italia burgers. Picture: Heck

Heck's new vegan burgers are inspired by their best selling Italia recipe.

They are fava bean based and packed full of vegan cheese, tomato, basil and garlic.

RRP: £2.50 from Heck

Shore Seaweed chips

Shore seaweed chips. Picture: Shore

These deliciously crunchy seaweed & supergrain chips are 100% plant based and come in three delicious flavours.

Get your hands on Asian Peking, Lightly Salted or Sweet Sriracha for a light and crispy snack.

RRP: 99p from Holland and Barrett