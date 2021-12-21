Rishi Sunak new grants: Chancellor announces £6,000 grants for Covid-hit businesses

21 December 2021, 14:35 | Updated: 21 December 2021, 14:46

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

What are Rishi Sunak's new hospitality grants? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rishi Sunak has announced an additional £1billion in financial support for the hospitality and leisure sectors.

With government advice to limit socialising in the run up to Christmas, many businesses have seen their profits take a 40-60% dive.

And with reports of another lockdown coming imminently, the Chancellor has revealed one-off £6,000 grants will be available to 200,000 hospitality and leisure venues.

Rishi Sunak has announced new help for businesses
Rishi Sunak has announced new help for businesses. Picture: Alamy

'Eligible' hospitality and leisure companies can apply for the one-off grant as long as they can prove they have been 'impacted by Omicron'.

It is not yet clear how businesses will be asked to prove how they have been impacted or how they can apply.

Elsewhere in his announcement, Mr Sunak said the Statutory Sick Pay scheme would return for staff who have been forced to isolate due to the spread of Omicron.

This applies to small and medium-sized companies of less than 250 employees, with larger companies not eligible for the support.

Restaurants and bars can apply for a grant
Restaurants and bars can apply for a grant. Picture: Getty Images

Mr Sunak explained: "We are reintroducing our statutory sick pay rebate scheme so that small and medium sized companies can claim compensation from the government for the cost of sick pay for their employees.

"Taken together, I am confident that these measures will help hundreds of thousands of businesses and the millions of people that they employ."

The chancellor has also revealed a £30m top up to the cultural recovery fund to support institutions like theatres and museums.

Many hospitality venues have lost out on trade
Many hospitality venues have lost out on trade. Picture: Alamy

Boris Johnson added: "With the surge in Omicron cases, people are rightly exercising more caution as they go about their lives, which is impacting our hospitality, leisure and cultural sectors at what is typically the busiest time of the year.

"That's why we’re taking immediate action to help with an extra £1billion in grants to these industries and reintroducing our Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme."

This comes as many pubs and restaurants have been hit by huge cancellations amid fears over the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Office Christmas parties have also been scrapped, with people choosing to stay indoors ahead of December 25.

The PM recently refused to rule out stricter Covid measures, with ‘Step 2’ restrictions on the cards.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nationwide payments error: Building society customers unable to send or receive money as system goes down just days before Christmas

UK & World

Antonio Conte says Tottenham are considering appealing UEFA's decision over Europa Conference League exit

Rishi Sunak's new support package for hospitality and leisure businesses 'borders on insulting'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Girl Before was filmed across Bristol and London

Where is The Girl Before filmed and is the house real?

TV & Movies

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows

Lifestyle

Emma Watson was left crying after reuniting with her Harry Potter co-stars

Emma Watson in tears as she reunites with Rupert Grint in Harry Potter reunion trailer

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared some candid pictures to Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares touching message as she shares breastfeeding photo with Rose

Celebrities

Mark Fowler was played by Todd Carty

What happened to Mark Fowler in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

These are our top picks of the best dark lipsticks to see you into 2022

Best dark lipsticks: How to nail the returning trend in 2022

Shopping

A seamstress has asked whether she's being unreasonable

Bride furious after friend refuses to make her £2,400 wedding dress for free

Lifestyle

Here's when The Apprentice is back on BBC One

When does The Apprentice 2022 start?

TV & Movies

Here's what we know about the possibility for a white Christmas in 2021... (stock images)

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Lifestyle

The Girl Before is made up of four episodes

How many episodes are there of The Girl Before?

TV & Movies

The Radfords spend over £7k on presents each Christmas

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals £7,000 Christmas including 300 presents for kids

TV & Movies

The full cast list of The Girl Before on BBC

The Girl Before cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Emma Bunton has revealed what it was really like filming 2Become1

Emma Bunton opens up about about reality of filming iconic 2 Become 1 video in 'New York'
Harvey Price received a phone call from Santa

Harvey Price over the moon as mum Katie surprises him with call from Santa

Celebrities

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her great sense of humour during a Christmas with the Royal Family in 2011

The cheeky Christmas gift Kate Middleton bought Prince Harry

Royals