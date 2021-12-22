Self-isolation period cut from 10 days to seven

22 December 2021, 08:01

Vaccinated people will now be able to cut their isolation period by three days
Vaccinated people will now be able to cut their isolation period by three days. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Government have axed the self-isolation period by three days in a bid to stop the Omicron variant causing disruption.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The self-isolation period has been cut from 10 days to seven days, it has been announced.

On Tuesday this week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that people who are self-isolating will have their quarantine time cut by three days if they provide two negative lateral flow tests.

These negative lateral flow tests have to be from day six and seven of isolation.

Sajid Javid hopes the change, which has been made alongside advice from health experts, "reduces the disruption to peoples everyday lives".

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced the changes on Tuesday
Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced the changes on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

This comes after the Omicron variant has left many businesses short on staff, including the public health sector.

Speaking on the changes, the Health Secretary said: "We want to reduce the disruption to peoples everyday lives caused by the pandemic so today we will be cutting the self-isolation period from 10 days to seven days for those people that take a lateral flow on day six and day seven and the result of both those tests are negative.

"This decision has been informed by the advice of our clinicians at the UKHSA who have looked at this very carefully and they are very comfortable that the protection provided by making this change - so that people can leave isolation after day seven as long as they have taken these two lateral flow tests and the results are negative - that the protection it provides is very similar to 10 days of isolation without tests."

The isolation period will be cut fro 10 days to seven if the person tests negative on the final two days
The isolation period will be cut fro 10 days to seven if the person tests negative on the final two days. Picture: Getty

He added: "Of course, anyone who leaves after day seven under this new procedure should continue to remain cautious but we are also very clear that the very best way to protect ourselves our loved ones our community is to make sure you get boosted if your eligible."

Sajid Javid hopes the changes will 'reduce the disruption to peoples everyday lives'
Sajid Javid hopes the changes will 'reduce the disruption to peoples everyday lives'. Picture: Getty

There will be no changes to the self-isolation period for unvaccinated people who test positive for the virus, or unvaccinated people who have been in contact with a positive case.

