Covid vaccine passports launched in England this week - here’s how to check yours

Here's how to check your Covid passport. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

How to get a vaccine passport in the UK: Everything you need to know about the NHS app...

Covid vaccine passports have launched this week, with a vital change to the app’s features.

It was previously possible to use the app as proof of your vaccination status, but this could only be used under very specific circumstances.

Now, it has been updated to include a ‘domestic’ section which shows a ‘NHS Covid Pass’ that can be used at any venues which are taking part.

Vaccine passports could be used for big events. Picture: Alamy

Here’s everything you need to know about the vaccine passport...

How can you get a vaccine passport online?

The status of your vaccine passport can be found in the NHS app, not the Covid-19 app.

The new feature becomes available once you have had two jabs and they have been registered in your medical records.

Some users claim to have not yet been able to use the new addition feature - so it may take a while to update.

How does the vaccine passport work?

Once you have qualified for the passport, you can check into venues using a QR code.

Only double jabbed Brits will be allowed to go to clubs later this year. Picture: Alamy

Pubs and clubs may choose to use this feature before allowing customers to enter their venues, as well as negative Covid tests.

This is the first time a common form of certification has been available that requires people to be vaccinated.

As of September, providing proof of vaccination will be mandatory for anyone going to clubs and big public events.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Government would announce in September which venues would require vaccine passports to gain entry.

This comes as the government makes a final push to encourage people to get their Covid vaccines.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the Standard: “As we cautiously reopen society, vaccines will allow you to get back to the things you love and have missed during the pandemic.

"Going on holiday without the need to self-isolate on your return, or going to venues like nightclubs to spend time with friends the way you used to.”