What countries could be added to the green list at the next update?

29 July 2021, 13:20

Which countries will be added to the next green list?
Which countries will be added to the next green list? Picture: Alamy

It's been reported that countries including Germany, Canada and Austria could be added to the green list next week.

Next week, the government will conduct another review of the UK traffic light travel lists.

Each country in the world is either on the 'green', 'amber', or 'red' list, which all have different rules for travel.

The 'green' list covers countries that Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their arrival home.

Those travelling to 'amber' countries must quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back in the UK (unless they are fully vaccinated), and those returning from 'red' list areas must do the same, but in a government-mandated hotel.

The lists are reviewed every three weeks, and the next review is expected next week.

Here's what we know about which countries could be added to the green list.

The green list is due to be updated next week
The green list is due to be updated next week. Picture: Alamy

Which countries will be added to the green list at the next review?

We don't yet know which countries will be added to the green list, but there have been a number identified as possible contenders.

As reported by Evening Standard, Paul Charles, chief executive of the PC Agency, a travel consultancy, has said that the following contenders could be added at the next update:

  • Austria
  • Bosnia
  • Canada
  • The Czech Republic
  • Germany
  • Hungary
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Poland
  • Romania
  • San Marino
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia

In addition, he claimed that the following countries could be added to the 'green watch list':

  • Azerbaijan
  • Bhutan
  • Finland
  • Egypt
  • Estonia
  • French Polynesia
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Korea
  • Sweden

Mr Charles said: "Our analysis shows at least 10 countries will be added to the UK Government green list next week - of course it should be many more. But usual government caution will prevail."

Germany could be added to the green list at the next update, it has been claimed
Germany could be added to the green list at the next update, it has been claimed. Picture: Alamy

When is the next green list review?

The next review is due on Wednesday (August 4).

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A new study has found that people may be more genetically prone to napping (stock image)

Some people 'need more sleep' and are 'born to nap', study claims
Police were called after a fight broke out in Sussex over loud chewing

Police called after fight broke out over housemate 'chewing food too loudly'
Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher made the controversial admissions this week

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal they only bathe their children when they 'can see dirt on them'

Celebrities

The best sheet face masks to buy for your next pamper session

The best sheet face masks to buy for your next pamper session

Shopping

Best laptops to buy in 2021: From Apple's MacBook Air to the HP Spectre x360

Best laptops to buy in 2021: From Apple's MacBook Air to the HP Spectre x360

Shopping

Trending on Heart

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are now an item

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm romance

Netflix

Ryan Russell plays Michael Bailey in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street star Ryan Russell? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

TV & Movies

What is Julia Haart's net worth?

Who is Julia Haart, what does she do for a job and what's her net worth?

Celebrities

When does Casa Amor finish? Here's what you need to know...

How long does Casa Amor last on Love Island 2021?

TV & Movies

Pick your favourite X Factor moment

Rank The X Factor's most iconic moments from the past 17 years

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has revealed her son's new bedroom

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible home makeover with new room for son Zachary

Celebrities