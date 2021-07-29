What countries could be added to the green list at the next update?

Which countries will be added to the next green list? Picture: Alamy

It's been reported that countries including Germany, Canada and Austria could be added to the green list next week.

Next week, the government will conduct another review of the UK traffic light travel lists.

Each country in the world is either on the 'green', 'amber', or 'red' list, which all have different rules for travel.

The 'green' list covers countries that Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their arrival home.

Those travelling to 'amber' countries must quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back in the UK (unless they are fully vaccinated), and those returning from 'red' list areas must do the same, but in a government-mandated hotel.

The lists are reviewed every three weeks, and the next review is expected next week.

Here's what we know about which countries could be added to the green list.

The green list is due to be updated next week. Picture: Alamy

Which countries will be added to the green list at the next review?

We don't yet know which countries will be added to the green list, but there have been a number identified as possible contenders.

As reported by Evening Standard, Paul Charles, chief executive of the PC Agency, a travel consultancy, has said that the following contenders could be added at the next update:

Austria

Bosnia

Canada

The Czech Republic

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Poland

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

In addition, he claimed that the following countries could be added to the 'green watch list':

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Finland

Egypt

Estonia

French Polynesia

Jamaica

Japan

North Macedonia

Norway

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Sweden

Mr Charles said: "Our analysis shows at least 10 countries will be added to the UK Government green list next week - of course it should be many more. But usual government caution will prevail."

Germany could be added to the green list at the next update, it has been claimed. Picture: Alamy

When is the next green list review?

The next review is due on Wednesday (August 4).