What countries could be added to the green list at the next update?
29 July 2021, 13:20
It's been reported that countries including Germany, Canada and Austria could be added to the green list next week.
Next week, the government will conduct another review of the UK traffic light travel lists.
Each country in the world is either on the 'green', 'amber', or 'red' list, which all have different rules for travel.
The 'green' list covers countries that Brits can visit without having to quarantine on their arrival home.
Those travelling to 'amber' countries must quarantine for 10 days on their arrival back in the UK (unless they are fully vaccinated), and those returning from 'red' list areas must do the same, but in a government-mandated hotel.
The lists are reviewed every three weeks, and the next review is expected next week.
Here's what we know about which countries could be added to the green list.
Which countries will be added to the green list at the next review?
We don't yet know which countries will be added to the green list, but there have been a number identified as possible contenders.
As reported by Evening Standard, Paul Charles, chief executive of the PC Agency, a travel consultancy, has said that the following contenders could be added at the next update:
- Austria
- Bosnia
- Canada
- The Czech Republic
- Germany
- Hungary
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Poland
- Romania
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
In addition, he claimed that the following countries could be added to the 'green watch list':
- Azerbaijan
- Bhutan
- Finland
- Egypt
- Estonia
- French Polynesia
- Jamaica
- Japan
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Saudi Arabia
- South Korea
- Sweden
Mr Charles said: "Our analysis shows at least 10 countries will be added to the UK Government green list next week - of course it should be many more. But usual government caution will prevail."
When is the next green list review?
The next review is due on Wednesday (August 4).