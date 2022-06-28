Dame Deborah James dies aged 40 after bowel cancer battle

28 June 2022, 21:20 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 21:27

Dame Deborah James has tragically passed away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Deborah James has died aged 40 after a battle with bowel cancer, her family announced today.

The author and campaigner, known to millions as Bowel Babe, dedicated her life to raising awareness of bowel cancer since being diagnosed five years ago.

She raised millions for cancer research, after which she was given a Damehood by Prince William, who personally visited her at home.

In a statement released to Instagram, her family wrote: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.

"Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.

"Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.

"We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund

"Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.

"And a few final things from Deborah…“find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.”

Deborah announced that she would be stopping cancer treatment and moving to hospice care in early May.

At the time, she wrote: "We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball.

"My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them."

Deborah raised millions for bowel cancer research
Deborah raised millions for bowel cancer research. Picture: Shutterstock

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously stated that Deborah had 'captured the heart of the nation' with her 'zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society'.

They added: "Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Vaughan: Former England captain steps back from his commentary at BBC

UK & World

Cost of living: Millions falling behind on bill payments as rising costs takes their toll

UK & World

'Check your poo - it could save your life': Deborah James' final message as supporters pay tribute

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Sanderson sisters are back!

First Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released by Disney

TV & Movies

Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern?

You could be the record holder if you spot the word 'love' hidden in the sweets in less than a minute

Lifestyle

Sam Aston has revealed his daughter's name

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony share baby girl's sweet name

TV & Movies

Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths rushed back to hospital after bowel cancer 'complications'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from La Redoute

Celebrities

Love Island contestants have strict drinking rules

How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was called out by The Chase fans

The Chase fans call out Bradley Walsh after team loses in 'unfair' final

TV & Movies

Who will be the next to fall victim to Vecna?

Who dies in Stranger Things 4?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

There will only be two episodes released in the second part of Stranger Things 4

How many episodes does Stranger Things 4 Part 2 have and how long are they?

Netflix

Love Island viewers want to know how old Dami Hope is

How old is Dami Hope from Love Island?

TV & Movies

The finale of Stranger Things 4 will be dropped on Netflix this Friday

What time is Stranger Things 4 Part 2 released onto Netflix?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Will this be the final series of Stranger Things?

Is Stranger Things 4 the final series?

Netflix