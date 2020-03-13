Doctor reveals washing up liquid tip for helping tackle coronavirus

The virus has seen hand sanitiser impossible to purchase. Picture: Getty

The medical professional has urged Brits to stay calm amid the coronavirus crisis.

Washing up liquid could be used to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, reveals one Doctor.

Dr Adrian Heald has urged UK residents to stay calm amid the shortage of hand sanitiser and has stated that bars of soap will work against the disease too, if there's no washing up liquid available.

Washing your hands with washing-up liquid could do the trick. Picture: PA

Consultant physician Adian, who is from Salford, Manchester works at Leighton and Macclesfield hospitals in Cheshire.

He has revealed that the "coronavirus has a fatty outer layer" and can therefore be tackled by "anything that dissolves fat".

The doctor tweeted out saying: "People, please do NOT panic if liquid soaps are sold out, a bar will also do the job (rinse after use and put dry) or use dish washing liquid, the coronavirus has a fatty outer layer, anything that dissolves fat will work!"

Speaking about his washing-up liquid advice, he added: "I thought a few people might not know it.

"I learned about it from a very senior colleague and thought best pass it on.

"Thinking about the people who are relying on food banks and can't afford such luxuries, for them dish washing liquid might be the only option."

Sharing with his 17k follows on Twitter, Dr Heald said it was best to use warm running water when washing your hands as it helps lather the soap.

If worst comes to worst, you can always use washing up liquid. Picture: Getty

He continued: "This whole crisis has really hit it home how poor the hygiene standards of a lot of people are, if it comes to infectious diseases, we got to work on that so start working, it starts with through hand washing - 1st line of defense.

"This is so not the time for being a drama queen, however if you have not maintained proper hygiene standards, never been a better time to start, you are protecting yourself and others!"