Dogs rescued after owner 'left in hot car for two hours' to visit Cornwall beach in 35C heatwave

The poor dogs were left in boiling heat. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

Police were called after local residents noticed that the two dogs were left in the car in roasting heat.

Two dogs had to be rescued from a car in yesterday's blistering 35C heatwave after their owner left them in the car for over two hours.

Police were called to the scene after locals picked up on the poor dogs, left in a locked carpark near Looe beach, and were concerned as their owner was nowhere to be seen.

Leaving dogs in hot cars is inhumane. Picture: Getty

One man shared his account of the incident on social media, stating that the two dogs had been left for over two hours and claimed that during that time, no one had returned to check on them.

Corwall Live reported that eyewitness Kieran Mclelland said police had arrived when he himself noticed the dogs in the car, and he believes that officers had to smash a window to get the canines out of the parked vehicle.

A photo of the parked car was posted on social media and was shared over 400 times by angry dog-lovers, who couldn't believe an owner would do such a heartless thing.

This weekend saw highs of 39C. Picture: Getty

Many of the Facebook sharers and commenters claimed they would've "smashed the window in" had they been there and urged the original poster to keep them updated on how the dogs were.

During Britain's 'Saharan Blowtorch' heatwave, a number of animal charities have been urging everyone to stay alert and keep an eye out for any pets who are left in dangerous situations.

They have also been sharing a lot of important information in regard to pets overheating.

An RSPCA spokesperson stated: "Animals don't always realise when they're too hot so it's important that we keep a close eye on them.

"Ensure they have constant access to cool or shady areas and fresh water, avoid exercising them during the hottest parts of the day, and never, ever leave them alone in a hot car, caravan, conservatory or outbuilding."

The UK's beaches were hotter than most across the world this weekend. Picture: Getty

Battersea Dogs & Cats home also told pet owners to avoid leaving their animals inside hot cars - as they could die in just minutes.

"Do not leave your dog alone in the car under any circumstances," the charity advised.

"Leaving them alone in a car when it is warm for even a few minutes can be fatal - even if the car is parked in the shade, or a window has been left open."