Dr Michael Mosley reported missing on Greek island

Dr Michael Mosley is currently missing. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

He has not been seen since yesterday afternoon.

TV doctor Michael Mosley, 67, has gone missing on the Greek Island of Symi.

Famed for appearing on show's such as This Morning and The One Show, Dr Mosley was last seen by friends yesterday.

Police fear the 67-year-old may have ‘fallen from a height’ after he set off hiking along St Nicholas Beach at 1:30pm on Wednesday.

His 62-year-old wife Claire Bailey reported him missing after he failed to return by 7:30pm, prompting local authorities to begin a search.

Michael Mosley was holidaying on the Greek island. Picture: Alamy

A senior police source told the Daily Mail: "We are focusing on the area of the path we believe Michael would have taken from the beach in Ayios Nikolaos to Pedi but as so much time has elapsed since he went missing we have also expanded our search to other parts of the island.

"Right now there are four police, eight firemen, a drone and seven volunteers involved in the operation."

They went on to add: "He may have slipped and fallen, perhaps because of a heart attack along the way. Nothing at this stage can be ruled out."

Police have not been able to located Dr Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy

Senior Police Spokesman Constantina Dimoglidou said ongoing searches began early this morning, however they have failed to locate Dr Mosely.

"He was at the beach of Ag. Nikolas with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi. It was around 1.30pm and he forgot his phone at the beach. Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result.

"We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere.

"There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated."