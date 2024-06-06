Dr Michael Mosley reported missing on Greek island

6 June 2024, 13:37 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 14:06

Dr Michael Mosley is currently missing
Dr Michael Mosley is currently missing. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

He has not been seen since yesterday afternoon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TV doctor Michael Mosley, 67, has gone missing on the Greek Island of Symi.

Famed for appearing on show's such as This Morning and The One Show, Dr Mosley was last seen by friends yesterday.

Police fear the 67-year-old may have ‘fallen from a height’ after he set off hiking along St Nicholas Beach at 1:30pm on Wednesday.

His 62-year-old wife Claire Bailey reported him missing after he failed to return by 7:30pm, prompting local authorities to begin a search.

Michael Mosley was holidaying on the Greek island
Michael Mosley was holidaying on the Greek island. Picture: Alamy

A senior police source told the Daily Mail: "We are focusing on the area of the path we believe Michael would have taken from the beach in Ayios Nikolaos to Pedi but as so much time has elapsed since he went missing we have also expanded our search to other parts of the island.

"Right now there are four police, eight firemen, a drone and seven volunteers involved in the operation."

They went on to add: "He may have slipped and fallen, perhaps because of a heart attack along the way. Nothing at this stage can be ruled out."

Police have not been able to located Dr Michael Mosley
Police have not been able to located Dr Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy

Senior Police Spokesman Constantina Dimoglidou said ongoing searches began early this morning, however they have failed to locate Dr Mosely.

"He was at the beach of Ag. Nikolas with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi. It was around 1.30pm and he forgot his phone at the beach. Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result.

"We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere.

"There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated."

Latest News

See more Latest News

F1 2026 regulations: FIA reveal plans for smaller cars aimed to create better racing under new rules

Urgent health warning after E.coli outbreak linked to 'nationally distributed food item'

UK & World

Dr Michael Mosley: TV doctor goes missing on Greek island Symi - reports

UK & World

Labour energy policies already impacting North Sea business

UK & World

Labour drops legal action against five Corbyn-era staff

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford is hoping to revamp her family home

Sue Radford shares plans for ‘massive’ renovation of 10-bed Morecambe mansion

Showbiz

Inside Michael Mosley's family life, marriage and career

Michael Mosley wife and children: Inside the TV doctor's family life and career

Showbiz

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts

What time is Bridgerton season 3 part two coming out?

TV & Movies

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour full setlist revealed

Showbiz

Here's the Pink tracks you'll see performed on the Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival setlist: Full list of tracks performed on 2024 tour

Showbiz

Abbie Quinnen is rumoured to be taking part in Love Island 2024

Who is Abbie Quinnen? Love Island star's age, job, Instagram and relationship with AJ Pritchard revealed

TV & Movies

Take That members have changed a lot over the last three decades

Everything you need to know about Take That members through the years

Showbiz

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

TV & Movies

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

The Love Island airing schedule has been announced

What days is Love Island on? The show's TV schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Ayo Odukoya and Uma Jammeh hinted that they may know each other

How does Love Island's Uma Jammeh know Ayo Odukoya?

TV & Movies

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Uma Jemmah is a new Love Island arrival

Love Island star Uma Jammeh's age, job, Instagram and Pretty Little Thing connection revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has gotten a whole new villa

Where is the Love Island villa? All the location details revealed

TV & Movies

The Love Island bombshell has been revealed

Who is the Love Island bombshell? Everything we know about the new arrival

TV & Movies

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Is Love Island on tonight? Start date, time and channel revealed

TV & Movies