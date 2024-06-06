Michael Mosley wife and children: Inside the TV doctor's family life and career

Inside Michael Mosley's family life, marriage and career. Picture: Alamy / Shutterstock

By Alice Dear

Who is Michael Mosley, how did he become a famous TV doctor, who is his wife Clare Bailey and how many children does he have?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Michael Mosley, 67, has made headlines after he was reported missing this week while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi.

The worrying reports were confirmed by Michael's agent after a local Facebook group posted an appeal for information about his whereabouts, sharing that the Doctor had set off on a walk on Wednesday, 5th June, at 1:30pm local time and had not returned.

The original appeal read: "Have you seen this man? He set off to walk back from St Nick's at about 13.30 and failed to make it home. His friends are concerned as it is 6 hours since they last saw him. His name is Dr Mike Mosley and he is a familiar face for many British people."

According to reports, a search and rescue team is coming from Athens with drones and other more sophisticated equipment to extend the search.

TV Doctor Michael Mosley has gone missing in Greece during a holiday. Picture: Alamy

Who is Michael Mosley and how did he become famous?

Michael Mosley is a 67-year-old TV doctor best known for creating the 5:2 diet, releasing multiple books on healthy eating and lifestyle as well as appearing on TV shows such as This Morning and The One Show.

The doctor was born in India and moved to England at a young age, attending boarding school from the age of seven. Michael later went on to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford before starting a career in banking in London.

After two years in this field, Michael turned his attention to medicine and started attending UCL Medical School with the intentions of becoming a psychiatrist. Michael later decided psychiatry was not for him and instead took part in a trainee assistant producer scheme at the BBC in 1985.

Michael Mosley TV shows and books

Over the years, Michael has released many books regarding healthy eating, with a focus on intermittent fasting, including The Fast 800, 4 Weeks To Better Sleep, The Fast Diet and The Clever Guts Diet.

Michael has made many appearances on TV shows over the years such as This Morning and The One Show, but has also created his own documentary-style shows including Lose A Stone in 21 Days, Just One Thing, The Truth About Exercise and Secrets of Your Big Shop.

Michael Mosley wife and children

Michael Mosley has been married to wife Clare Bailey since 1987, having first met during their time at UCL Medical School.

Clare is a GP and often collaborates with Michael on his healthy eating projects, including the creation of the programme and app The Fast 800.

Together, Michael and Clare have four children, three boys and a girl; Alex, Dan, Jack and Kate.

Michael Mosley pictured with his wife Clare Bailey in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Speaking of his wife in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in 2019, Michael said: "Clare is insightful and more of an extrovert than me – she is the one who is happy to stay out until 5am. She has an enormous amount of social energy."

He added: "In our relationship, I tend to have big ideas and she puts them into practice. She writes the recipes in my books and has long been interested in food and its impact on our health. She is a practising GP and loves her work."

Going on to talk about their children, Michael said: "Clare and I have raised four children. Our daughter Kate is exactly like her mother – sociable and very likeable. We also have three sons, Alex, Jack and Daniel. Clare and I share a lot of interests. She has a strong curiosity about the world and likes to question things. She is very funny but when she's cross with me, she's very cross."