Drivers could be hit with £70 fine under new law introduced next month

By Naomi Bartram

Motorists could face hefty fines for making common driving errors from June.

Drivers are being warned of new rules which are set to be brought in next month.

The laws mean that councils across the UK can fine motorists up to £70 for minor driving offences such as stopping in yellow boxes.

Currently, only the police officers can enforce fines, with most councils only able to send out penalties for parking and driving in bus lanes

The police are typically responsible for issuing ‘moving traffic’ fines, apart from in London and Cardiff.

But new CCTV cameras will mean council officers across England can also catch drivers for offences such as driving in cycle lanes and making ‘illegal turns’.

Councils had to apply for the powers and they were granted through Designation Orders.

The Department for Transport said the increased supervision will allow buses to be more punctual as well as protect cyclists, while motoring groups have previously warned drivers could be hit by a huge number of fines

RAC spokesman, Simon Williams, previously said: “We’re fearful that some authorities may be over enthusiastic in using their new powers for revenue-raising reasons.

“Drivers who blatantly ignore signage or highway rules should expect penalties but there are instances which are not always clear-cut.

“Large yellow box junctions can be particularly problematic to get across without stopping.

“So it’s important common sense is applied rather than instantly issuing penalties to drivers.

“The first thing councils should do is review the road layout at these junctions.”

This comes after tougher driving laws were brought in earlier this year to stop people using their phones while driving.

From March, it was made illegal to scroll through music playlists or take pictures while in control of the car

Now, the only times you are allowed to use your phone while behind the wheel is making contactless payments when stationary and making a 999 call when it’s not safe to pull over.

The punishment for ignoring any of these rules is a fine of up to £1,000 and six points on your licence.