Drivers warned car insurance could be invalid for journeys in lockdown

Car insurance could be invalid during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Motorists have been issued a warning about their car insurance during lockdown.

England is currently in a month-long national lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus cases.

This means that people should not be leaving their houses without a ‘reasonable’ excuse to do so, with families encouraged to stay at home as much as possible.

And now drivers are being warned that their insurance may be ­invalid if they break the rules by going on ‘non-essential journeys’.

This means that, as well as being fined £200 for breaking the rules, if you were to have an accident, you could end up paying thousands to cover the repair.

Drivers are being warned their insurance might be invalid. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking to the Mirror, specialist motoring lawyer Nick Freeman explained: “Essential travel is largely defined as ­shopping for necessities, picking up medical supplies, caring for a vulnerable person and getting to and from work if you cannot do so from home.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity line up 2020: Meet the confirmed celebrities including Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie

“Anything else is not really acceptable. If you have an accident and can’t prove your journey was essential your ­insurance may be void.”

Florence Codjoe, who works for financial website Uswitch.com, added: “You could end up paying thousands for ­repairs.

"If you’re unsure about cover during lockdown, speak to your insurer for clarification.”

The lockdown in England will last until December 2, with schools, universities and workplaces still remaining open throughout.

Motorists are allowed to use their cars to travel to work if they can’t work from home, shop for essentials and drive to outdoor spaces to exercise.

People can also drive for childcare purposes or to take their kids to school, as well as to attend medical appointments or assist an elderly or vulnerable person.

Motorists should also only drive passengers from their own household or social bubble in their cars.

Unlike the first lockdown back in March, car garages will remain open with the government classifying them as essential businesses.

MOT garages are also still open in England under the new national restrictions, with drivers encouraged to go ahead with their MOT’s this November.

Now Read: Ant and Dec take part in their first ever Bushtucker Trial in I'm A Celeb special