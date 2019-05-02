Drivers face £2,500 fines for not signalling even if there are NO other cars

2 May 2019, 12:56

Make sure you follow the code to avoid a hefty fine
Make sure you follow the code to avoid a hefty fine. Picture: GETTY

Failing to follow the Highway Code can result in hefty fines and even losing your driving licence

Vehicle owners face fines of up to £2,500 if they fail to correctly signal while driving - even if there's no other cars around.

It stems from the risk of nearby pedestrians missing any signal to indicate the car's direction of travel.

The £2,500 fine will be added to nine points on your licence and potentially losing your ability to drive altogether.

Failing to signal your intentions to a pedestrian isn't an offence in itself, but in the event of an incident, it could see drivers chargers with driving without due care and attention.

Drivers could face a fine of up to £2,500
Drivers could face a fine of up to £2,500. Picture: GETTY

"If you fail to indicate for a pedestrian, and it ends up with someone being hurt, you can be prosecuted, fined and even have your licence taken off you," explained James O'Malley, from Select Car Leasing, to the Mirror.

He added: "If a pedestrian is already half way across the road you're trying to turn in to, they have priority and you need to wait for them to cross."

The Highway Code should be at the forefront of driver's minds at all times, and breaking the rules could land you with fines, court appearances and even result in the loss of your driving licence.

According to the Highway Code, 'signals warn and inform other road users, including pedestrians', adding that 'signalling does not give you priority.'

