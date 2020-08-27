Drivers can get £10 worth of free fuel this Bank Holiday Weekend - but you'll need your receipt

27 August 2020, 11:04

Fancy getting money off your fuel this weekend? (stock images)
Drivers can get £10 off their fuel bill until 6 September - here's how to claim.

The August Bank Holiday falls this weekend, meaning many people from England and Wales will be planning a short trip away or staycation.

Read more: Full list of restaurants extending Eat Out To Help Out discount scheme

With millions of drivers expected to be hitting the road this weekend, it will come as welcome news that you may be able to claim money off your petrol costs.

You'll need to keep your receipt to claim the offer (stock image)
Cashback site TopCashback is offering motorists £10 of free fuel, but you'll need to keep your receipt to claim.

According to a report by the Mirror, you can fill up at Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, the Co-operative, Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Jet, Murco or Shell stations.

Read more: Dr Hilary reveals how insect repellent can kill coronavirus

To claim, you'll firstly need to make an account at TopCashback and fill up your car at any of the above stations.

You then need to take a picture of the receipt and send it to TopCashback - who will then reimburse the cost.

The receipt photo will need to include the time and date of your purchase, fuel station name and the items that were bought.

Millions of cars will be hitting the road this weekend (stock image)
Once you've submitted your receipt, your cashback will take up to seven days to appear in your account, and 30 working days for it to become 'payable' (which will mean you can withdraw it).

The deal will run until 6 September, or until 10,000 people have claimed the offer (whichever comes first).

For the full terms and conditions, head to TopCashback's website.

