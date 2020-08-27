Drivers can get £10 worth of free fuel this Bank Holiday Weekend - but you'll need your receipt

Fancy getting money off your fuel this weekend? (stock images). Picture: Getty

Drivers can get £10 off their fuel bill until 6 September - here's how to claim.

The August Bank Holiday falls this weekend, meaning many people from England and Wales will be planning a short trip away or staycation.

With millions of drivers expected to be hitting the road this weekend, it will come as welcome news that you may be able to claim money off your petrol costs.

You'll need to keep your receipt to claim the offer (stock image). Picture: Getty

Cashback site TopCashback is offering motorists £10 of free fuel, but you'll need to keep your receipt to claim.

According to a report by the Mirror, you can fill up at Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, the Co-operative, Esso, BP, Texaco, Gulf, Jet, Murco or Shell stations.

To claim, you'll firstly need to make an account at TopCashback and fill up your car at any of the above stations.

You then need to take a picture of the receipt and send it to TopCashback - who will then reimburse the cost.

The receipt photo will need to include the time and date of your purchase, fuel station name and the items that were bought.

Millions of cars will be hitting the road this weekend (stock image). Picture: Getty

Once you've submitted your receipt, your cashback will take up to seven days to appear in your account, and 30 working days for it to become 'payable' (which will mean you can withdraw it).

The deal will run until 6 September, or until 10,000 people have claimed the offer (whichever comes first).

For the full terms and conditions, head to TopCashback's website.

