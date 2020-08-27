Full list of restaurants extending Eat Out To Help Out discount scheme

Eat Out To Help Out has been extended. Picture: PA Images/UK Gov

Restaurants across the country will be paying for the discount scheme themselves.

The Eat Out To Help Out scheme came to an end this week, after Brits enjoyed a month of discounted food and drinks.

But now some restaurants have revealed they will keep offering 50% off for a few more weeks, paying for it with their own money.

The Government-backed discount offered anyone dining in a restaurant 50% off food and non-alcoholic drinks in August up to £10 per person.

A whopping 84,000 eateries are said to have signed up to the scheme which ran on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "This scheme has reminded us how much we love to dine out, and in doing so, how this is helping to protect the jobs of nearly 2 million people who work in hospitality.

"I am urging everyone, where they can, to continue to safely enjoy a meal while the scheme remains open."

See the full list of restaurants extending the Eat Out To Help Out discount scheme:

- Bills - will keep offering diners up to 50% off on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout September.

- Toby Carvery - is keeping the same discount for two extra weeks.

- Harvester - Harvester is owned by the same people as Toby Carveryso will also keep the discount for two weeks.

- Signature Pub Group - Owns 24 bars and restaurants which will offer the discount in September.

- The Wilderness, Birmingham - The same deal will be offered on Tuesdays to Thursday in September.

- Q Hotels Group - It’s 21 venues across the UK will also extend the scheme for an unknown period of time.

- SIX, Cambridge - It will be continued throughout September.

- True North Brew Co, Sheffield - All 12 branches are extending the deal throughout September but without the £10 limit per person.

- Harleys Smokehouse, Staffordshire - It will be extended through September.

- Cityglen pubs, London - The chain owns The Great North Wood, The Brookmill, The Portland Arms, The Great Southern, The Windsor and the Red Lion and will continue the scheme for a month.

- The Coconut Tree - Is running the deal in September without the £10 per person cap, while lunchtime meals will also be discounted in October,.

- 56 North, Edinburgh - The discount will continue throughout September and October.

- Smiths Restaurant, Uddingston - The scheme will run from September 7 to September 30.

- Peru Perdu, Manchester - You can get the same discount here throughout September.

- Craft Dining Room, Birmingham - It will run on Wednesday and Thursdays in September.

