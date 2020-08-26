Expert claims school kids in bright white shirts are 'more likely to do better at school'

Kids in bright white shirts are said to perform better at school, according to the study (stock images). Picture: Getty

A new study has claimed that children in bright white shirts work better in the classroom.

Many children are getting ready for a new school year, and parents across the country will be making sure they have everything they need for the upcoming term.

When it comes to buying uniform, you may want to take the following study into account - as it claims that bright white shirts can help your child perform better.

The findings, from leading laundry expert Dr Beckmann, claim that kids who wear these shirts stand a better chance of performing academically, as opposed to those in other colours.

Many kids are getting ready for the new school term (stock image). Picture: Getty

Psychologist Emma Kenny has offered her thoughts on why a crisp white shirt could enhance performance.

She said: "The association that people tend to have with white shirts seems to be that the wearer is more professional, and successful than those not wearing such attire, meaning that when they dress in such clothes it improves their performance.

White shirts are said to enhanced performance in the classroom. Picture: Getty

"Whether you are a child attending school, a professional working in a busy office, or a CEO running your own business empire, you will be able to recognise the difference you feel wearing a bright white shirt, over a crumpled, or stained one.

"Taking intentional command of how you dress and present is a good step in empowering yourself, and leads to a higher likelihood of accomplishing your goals, and living a more successful educational and career life, all whilst looking sharp."

