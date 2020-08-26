Calls for Eat Out To Help Out to be extended into September

26 August 2020, 11:30

Restaurants have called for the scheme to be extended
Restaurants have called for the scheme to be extended. Picture: PA

A number of restaurants have urged Rishi Sunak to extend the scheme past August.

There are calls for Eat Out To Help Out to be continue into September, with several small restaurant businesses uniting to urge Rishi Sunak to extend the scheme.

The programme - which offers diners half price meals (up to £10 a head) between Mondays and Wednesdays - is due to end next Monday (31 August).

Read more: Full list of chain restaurants on Eat Out To Help out: Nando's Wagamama and more

Eat Out To Help Out was introduced for the month of August
Eat Out To Help Out was introduced for the month of August. Picture: PA

However, many restaurant bosses have expressed their wish that the scheme will be extended.

According to a report by Metro.co.uk, Mike Cherry, the chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said in a statement: "The Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been an overwhelming success in getting people back on their high streets and in their town centres.

"We now need to see it extended to continue the critical support that it is providing for small firms as we enter a period of economic make or break."

He called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the scheme into September to coincide with many workers returning to the office.

The scheme has proved successful in getting the public back to restaurants
The scheme has proved successful in getting the public back to restaurants. Picture: PA

Mr Cherry added: "Over the past few weeks, the scheme has been hugely welcomed by small businesses and their customers alike.

"A nationwide one-month extension would go some way to helping many firms which are still only just about managing in this time of crisis.

Read more: Eat Out to Help Out postcode checker reveals all nearby restaurants offering 50% discount

"More than 35,000,000 meals have been cooked and dished out across almost 50,000 restaurants and cafes who have been able to reap the rewards of this great initiative, but as we enter September with schools reopening and more people going back to their places of work, there are still strong merits to continuing this for one more month."

Rishi Sunak introduced the scheme to help the restaurant industry
Rishi Sunak introduced the scheme to help the restaurant industry. Picture: PA

Rishi Sunak has not commented on whether it will be extended, but previously urged people to make the most of the scheme while it's available.

He said: "This scheme has reminded us how much we love to dine out, and in doing so, how this is helping to protect the jobs of nearly 2,000,000 people who work in hospitality.

"I am urging everyone, where they can, to continue to safely enjoy a meal while the scheme remains open."

