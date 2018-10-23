EastEnders fans shocked by Bernie Taylor star's red carpet transformation

Bernadette Taylor stars on EastEnders. Picture: BBC / EastEnders

The 20-year-old actress looked completely different from scruffy student alter-ego Bernadette Taylor.

Clair Norris thrilled fans at last night's Inside Soap awards after making an uber glamorous appearance on the red carpet.

The 20-year-old actress looked a world away from Bernadette Taylor, the scruffy student she portrays on the BBC soap.

Clair wowed in a floor-length black gown with sequins sparkling in the glare of the camera lens.

She put her long hair into a tight plaited bun and completed her look with a matching black sequinned clutch bag.

Actor Clair Norris has shocked soap fans with her red carpet look. Picture: Getty

Looking brilliant Clair 😊 — Anmol (@anmollakhani_) October 17, 2018

Looking absolutely stunning hunni,great actress and the best family in Eastenders x — Mike&meekah (@MeekahMike) October 16, 2018

Clair was attacked by cruel trolls earlier this year but the actress had the perfect response after seeing negative comments focusing on her body size.

She hit back: "Don't normally react, but I have seen some really nasty comments on pictures from soap awards regarding my size... I could get upset but when I put it into perspective, I just laugh.

"I love my job and I get to do something that I am so passionate about EVERYDAY and with the support from family and friends I am living my best life."

Clair joined the EastEnders cast in 2017. Picture: Getty

The role of Bernadette Taylor marks Clair's first TV appearance.

Speaking of landing the EastEnders job, she explained: "I never in a million years thought my first TV role would be in EastEnders.

"It's surreal but I'm ever so grateful to be given the opportunity."

After bursting on to Albert Square in June 2017, the character has had more than her fair share of trouble and woes including pregnancy, miscarriage and family abuse.

