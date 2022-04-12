Easter weather forecast: Bank Holiday weekend will see temperatures hotter than Ibiza

12 April 2022, 07:41 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 11:30

By Naomi Bartram

What will the weather be like this weekend? The UK will see temperatures climbing this Easter Bank Holiday.

As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend, you might be wondering what the weather has in store.

Well, it turns out the UK could see some of the hottest temperatures of the year, with highs of up to 20C predicted across the country.

And it’s good news if you have a BBQ planned, as dry conditions are expected for most of the country.

Easter Bank Holiday should be warm
Easter Bank Holiday should be warm. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth told the Mirror: "If people are travelling for sunshine, then further eastern areas are more likely to see that brighter weather.

"I think in the main for the bank holiday weekend, we'll see temperatures quite widely above average across the UK and hopefully they could be very warm in the South East in particular.

"Warmer than average certainly, but nowhere near heatwave criteria. It will definitely be warmer than the week we've just had and last week."

According to the Met Office, there will be showers across some areas on Friday and Saturday, but with ‘a good deal of dry weather for most’, and staying warm, especially in the south.

It could be sunbathing weather over the weekend
It could be sunbathing weather over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

John Hammond, meteorologist for Weathertrending, added: “Temperatures will not be as chilly as they have been but with an easterly breeze the east coast won’t see much of the benefit of that warmth.”

And it looks like things are set to stay warm over the next few weeks, with the Met Office's long range weather forecast for the UK confirming that high pressure will ‘become dominant’.

Their website states: "Towards the end of April there will be longer spells of dry and settled weather possible, especially in the south.

“Temperatures are anticipated to stay above average during this period, though overnight frosts are still possible. Any unsettled spells most likely to be in the north and northwest."

