Easter supermarket opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons

11 April 2022, 12:22 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 14:27

Supermarket opening times for Easter revealed
Supermarket opening times for Easter revealed. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

When are supermarkets open over the Easter weekend? Bank holiday opening hours for Tesco, Morrisons, Asda and more...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Easter weekend is fast approaching and we can't wait to celebrate a long weekend with family and friends.

But if you’re hosting an Easter gathering this year, you might be wondering when the supermarkets are open so you can get organised with food and drink supplies.

Check out this full list of supermarket opening times, including Tesco, Asda and Aldi.

Tesco

Tesco’s Easter opening hours vary depending on your location.

Make sure you get to the supermarket in time this Easter
Make sure you get to the supermarket in time this Easter. Picture: Alamy

On Good Friday, most stores will open and close at their normal times, and ones that are normally open until late will close earlier.

As for Saturday, the opening times will remain the same.

The bigger stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be closed on Easter Sunday, while the smaller Express stores will remain open.

On Easter Monday, store opening hours will vary depending on location and store type.

To check your nearest Tesco Easter opening times, click here

Many Asda stores will be closed over Easter weekend
Many Asda stores will be closed over Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

Morrisons

Morrisons will be closed on Easter Sunday, but it will remain open as normal on all the other days.

Check your nearest Morrisons Easter opening times here

Asda

Similar to most supermarkets, Asda will be closed on Easter Sunday, and will close earlier on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

On Saturday, April 16, the opening times will be the same as usual.

You can check your local Asda store Easter opening times here

Sainsbury's

Most Sainsbury’s stores will have their usual opening times on Good Friday, but will be closed on Easter Sunday.

The bigger stores will also close earlier on Easter Monday.

Click here to check your local Sainsbury’s Easter opening times here

Sainsbury's is closing on Easter Sunday
Sainsbury's is closing on Easter Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Aldi

Aldi Stores will also close on Easter Sunday, and some local stores may close earlier on Easter Monday.

They will mostly be open as usual on Good Friday and Saturday.

Check your nearest Aldi store opening times by clicking here

Lidl

All Lidl stores will be closed on Easter Sunday and on Easter Monday they will be open between 8am and 8pm.

Most stores will be open for their normal times on Good Friday.

You can check your local Lidl store Easter opening times here

Waitrose

Waitrose is closing all of its stores on Easter Sunday, while many will also be reducing their opening hours on Good Friday and Easter Monday to close at 8pm.

All Waitrose stores will trade normal hours on Saturday, April 16.

