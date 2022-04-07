All the restaurants and cafes where your kids can eat for free during the Easter holidays
7 April 2022
Your children can eat for free in Asda, Morrisons and YO! Sushi this Easter holiday.
With the Easter holidays in full swing for many kids, you might be thinking about treating your family to a nice meal out.
But as the cost of bills soar, as well as a rise in petrol prices and an increase in Council Tax, thousands of families across the UK are struggling.
So, in a bid to help out mums and dads this Easter holiday, many restaurants and shops on the high street are now offering special discounts where children eat for free.
If you're looking to dine out, here are all the deals currently on offer.
Marks & Spencer
From April 4 to April 22, kids can eat free in M&S cafes if an adult spends £5.
The offer includes one kids main, one side, one kids drink and one piece of fruit with a total value of £3.95.
Morrisons
In all Morrisons stores nationwide, kids eat free all day, every day with one paying family.
The deal includes two adult mains, two kids’ mains and four drinks - meaning parents could save up to £13.
They are also running a 'Feed the Family for a Tenner' deal until Sunday, April 24, which includes two adult mains, two kids mains and four drinks.
Dunelm Cafe - Pausa
All Pausa cafes in Dunelm stores across the country are letting kids eat free when an accompanying adult spends £4.
Throughout the whole month, children can get a mini main, two snacks and a drink, with the deal ending on Sunday, April 24.
Asda Café
Families who spend £4 in Asda Café can treat their little ones under the age of 16 to a free meal.
This deal is available Monday to Friday after 3pm.
Preto
Preto is helping take the strain off parents by offering all kids under the age of 10 a free meal.
This deal can be picked up with an online code, or with a simple walk in.
YO! Sushi
In YO! Sushi, kids under 10 can eat for free from 3.30pm-5.30pm, Monday to Thursday, up until May 26.
Parents have to spend £10, while kids can enjoy anything from the Little Ninjas menu.
Gordon Ramsay Restaurant
Gordon Ramsay is helping parents out by letting all under-12s eat free all day, every day.
The offer applies to selected Gordon Ramsay restaurants across the country.
Table Table, Beefeater and Brewers Fayre
At Brewers Fayre, up to two children can receive a free breakfast with one paying adult.
The All-You-Can-Eat buffet costs £9.50, with two kids under 16 eligible to fuel up with every adult breakfast purchased.
The Real Greek
If you want to take your kids out on a Sunday, they can eat for free at The Real Greek so long as an accompanying adult spends £10 or more.
Angus Steakhouse
At Angus Steakhouse kids under 10 can eat free from the children’s menu when grown-ups order mains from the main menu.
The offer is available until April 30, from Monday- Sunday 12pm-5pm.
Hungry Horse
This Easter holiday, kids get a free breakfast when accompanied by a paying adult.
Breakfast is served from 8am to 12pm.
Bella Italia
It might not be totally free, but from April 1 to April 24, children can eat for £1 when an adult pays for a main course.
The offer will include three courses and a Cawston Pressed juice and is available until Sunday, April 24.
Farmhouse Inns
Farmhouse Inns is also offering dinner for just £1, with up to two kids per paying adult eating at the discounted prices.
The offer is available from April 4 to April 22 (Monday to Friday), with children able to choose from our small breakfast, any kids meal or junior carvery.