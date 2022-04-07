All the restaurants and cafes where your kids can eat for free during the Easter holidays

Kids can eat for free in many cafes and restaurants. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Your children can eat for free in Asda, Morrisons and YO! Sushi this Easter holiday.

With the Easter holidays in full swing for many kids, you might be thinking about treating your family to a nice meal out.

But as the cost of bills soar, as well as a rise in petrol prices and an increase in Council Tax, thousands of families across the UK are struggling.

So, in a bid to help out mums and dads this Easter holiday, many restaurants and shops on the high street are now offering special discounts where children eat for free.

If you're looking to dine out, here are all the deals currently on offer.

Children can eat for free in some shops this Easter. Picture: Getty Images

Marks & Spencer

From April 4 to April 22, kids can eat free in M&S cafes if an adult spends £5.

The offer includes one kids main, one side, one kids drink and one piece of fruit with a total value of £3.95.

Find out more here.

Morrisons

In all Morrisons stores nationwide, kids eat free all day, every day with one paying family.

The deal includes two adult mains, two kids’ mains and four drinks - meaning parents could save up to £13.

They are also running a 'Feed the Family for a Tenner' deal until Sunday, April 24, which includes two adult mains, two kids mains and four drinks.

Find out more here.

Marks & Spencer's cafes are offering free meals. Picture: Alamy

Dunelm Cafe - Pausa

All Pausa cafes in Dunelm stores across the country are letting kids eat free when an accompanying adult spends £4.

Throughout the whole month, children can get a mini main, two snacks and a drink, with the deal ending on Sunday, April 24.

Find out more here.

Asda Café

Families who spend £4 in Asda Café can treat their little ones under the age of 16 to a free meal.

This deal is available Monday to Friday after 3pm.

Find out more here.

Preto

Preto is helping take the strain off parents by offering all kids under the age of 10 a free meal.

This deal can be picked up with an online code, or with a simple walk in.

Find out more here.

YO! Sushi

In YO! Sushi, kids under 10 can eat for free from 3.30pm-5.30pm, Monday to Thursday, up until May 26.

Parents have to spend £10, while kids can enjoy anything from the Little Ninjas menu.

Find out more here.

YO! Sushi is offering free meals for kids. Picture: Alamy

Gordon Ramsay Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay is helping parents out by letting all under-12s eat free all day, every day.

The offer applies to selected Gordon Ramsay restaurants across the country.

Table Table, Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

At Brewers Fayre, up to two children can receive a free breakfast with one paying adult.

The All-You-Can-Eat buffet costs £9.50, with two kids under 16 eligible to fuel up with every adult breakfast purchased.

Find out more here.

The Real Greek

If you want to take your kids out on a Sunday, they can eat for free at The Real Greek so long as an accompanying adult spends £10 or more.

Find out more here.

Angus Steakhouse

At Angus Steakhouse kids under 10 can eat free from the children’s menu when grown-ups order mains from the main menu.

The offer is available until April 30, from Monday- Sunday 12pm-5pm.

Find out more here.

Hungry Horse restaurants are offering free kids meals. Picture: Alamy

Hungry Horse

This Easter holiday, kids get a free breakfast when accompanied by a paying adult.

Breakfast is served from 8am to 12pm.

Find out more here.

Bella Italia

It might not be totally free, but from April 1 to April 24, children can eat for £1 when an adult pays for a main course.

The offer will include three courses and a Cawston Pressed juice and is available until Sunday, April 24.

Find out more here.

Farmhouse Inns

Farmhouse Inns is also offering dinner for just £1, with up to two kids per paying adult eating at the discounted prices.

The offer is available from April 4 to April 22 (Monday to Friday), with children able to choose from our small breakfast, any kids meal or junior carvery.

Find out more here.