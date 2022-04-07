UK weather: Snow warning as Britain faces 70mph winds and 'Arctic freeze'

7 April 2022, 08:58 | Updated: 7 April 2022, 09:36

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across parts of the UK.

It looks the Spring weather has well and truly vanished, with Britain facing even more snow and 70mph gales.

As Arctic air continues to sweep across the country, temperatures could even fall to -5C.

The average minimum temperature for this time of year is 3.75C, which would make it unseasonably cold.

Yellow weather warnings are in place by the Met Office for snow this morning in the north of Scotland, with flurries expected to cause travel disruption.

Snow is expected across Scotland this morning
Snow is expected across Scotland this morning. Picture: Alamy

The warning states: "Wintry conditions overnight and early Thursday may lead to some travel disruption in a few areas.

"Overnight showers and longer spells of rain and sleet, will turn increasingly to sleet and hill snow by Thursday morning, leading to snow accumulations on higher ground, with 1-4 cm above 300m.

"Temporary low-level accumulations are possible, perhaps mainly across Caithness but should be short-lived.

"Ice may form on some inland and upland roads by morning."

The Met Office is also warning of strong winds on Thursday morning for the north west of England and North Wales.

Cold temperatures are sweeping across the UK
Cold temperatures are sweeping across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “Low pressure is heading off towards Scandinavia, and cold air is going to return.”

He added over the next few days: “Wind will continue to be a feature … by which time the cold northerly winds [will] drive right across the UK, bringing a chillier feel everywhere and that wind in the east will exacerbate the feel of the cold”.

As for the the weekend, the weather will remain unsettled with more freezing temperatures and around flurries of snow on higher ground.

Maps from WXCharts show the mercury dipping as low as -5C, with widespread frost across the UK.

As for the south, there will be plenty of sunshine, but it will still feel cold with a showers on Saturday.

Luckily, things will start to feel milder on Sunday, with cloud and rain moving in from the west.

