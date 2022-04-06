Families can claim free school meal vouchers of up to £30 over Easter holidays

6 April 2022, 10:11

You can now get free meal vouchers over Easter
You can now get free meal vouchers over Easter. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Eligible families can claim vouchers to help feed their children over the Easter break.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parents may be able to claim vouchers to help to pay for food for their children over the Easter holiday break.

These will be equivalent to the free school meals your child may have been receiving at school, and are redeemable at supermarkets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the scheme…

Families can claim free school meal vouchers through their local government
Families can claim free school meal vouchers through their local government. Picture: Getty Images

How do the free school meal vouchers work?

Free school meal vouchers will usually be sent out by email or text, which parents can then scan at the supermarket checkout.

These can be spent in supermarkets including: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer and Aldi.

Parents can claim between £15 and £30 worth of vouchers, but this varies depending on which area you live in.

For example, those in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, can claim vouchers worth £30, while parents and carers in Camden can get financial help of £15.

Meanwhile, some councils, including Norfolk county council, have scrapped the vouchers altogether.

You can find out exactly how much you’re entitled to by contacting your local council.

Can my child claim free school meals?

England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all set their own rules.

Children are usually eligible from the ages of four to 16 and if their household claims:

  • Income support
  • Income-based jobseeker’s allowance
  • Income-related employment and support allowance
  • Support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
  • The guaranteed element of pension credit
  • Child tax credit (provided you’re not also entitled to working tax credit and have an annual income of no more than £16,190)
  • Working tax credit run-on - paid for four weeks after you stop qualifying for working tax credit
  • Universal Credit - if you applied on or after April 1, 2018 your household income is less than £7,400 a year (after tax and not including any benefits you get)
Parents can use the vouchers in supermarkets
Parents can use the vouchers in supermarkets. Picture: Getty Images

In England all children in reception, year one and year two can get free school meals during term time.

In Scotland, children in primary, year one, year two and year three can claim free school meals.

How do I apply for free school meal vouchers?

You can apply for the voucher through your child's school or your local authority.

Head over to the Gov.uk website to check your local council's guidelines.

For those who already claim housing benefit or council tax support, they can apply on the same form.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ed Sheeran Shape Of You copyright lawsuit: Star says 'baseless' claims damage songwriting industry after judge rules he did not rip off artist Sami Chokri

UK & World

Princess Charlotte will not automatically become a Duchess when she grows up

Why Princess Charlotte will not become a Duchess when she grows up

Royals

Bannister looks to outpace rivals in race to be next CMA chair

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Michael Cashman starred in EastEnders

Who played Colin Russell in EastEnders and where is Michael Cashman now?

TV & Movies

Anne Hegerty was dealt a fascinating result during her DNA Journey

The Chase's Anne Hegerty shocked to learn she's related to the Queen

Celebrities

A man was fuming after restaurant charges £10 per person in 'cakeage' fee

Man fuming after restaurant charges £10 per person in 'cakeage' fee

Lifestyle

Joel Dommett has revealed how he keeps The Masked Singer secrets

Joel Dommett has hilarious tactic to keep Masked Singer celebs a secret

Celebrities

Big Brother's Glyn Wise is set to become a priest

Big Brother's Glyn Wise shares plans to become a priest

TV & Movies

A woman has been criticised for buying her daughter a bikini

Mum hits back after she’s criticised for buying eight-year-old daughter a bikini

Lifestyle

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a £1,000 fine (stock images)

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a fine of £1,000 under new rules

Lifestyle

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes have defended their MAFS relationship

Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes defend their relationship

TV & Movies

June Brown joined EastEnders in 1985

Dot Cotton's final EastEnders scene revealed as June Brown dies aged 95

TV & Movies

The final of Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK soon

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 final on TV in the UK?

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife set up a GoFundMe page following his tragic death

Tom Parker's fundraiser set up by wife Kelsey raises £37,000 in two days

Celebrities

June played Dot Cotton in Eastenders

Eastenders star June Brown dies aged 95

Celebrities

The incredible 'all-season beach' is set to open in Manchester in 2025

Incredible £250 million 'all-season beach' with 32 water slides to open in the UK

Lifestyle

The I'm A Celeb start date has reportedly been moved forward

I'm A Celeb 2022's 'new start date revealed as ITV move show to avoid World Cup'

TV & Movies

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper have a new podcast

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper release brand new podcast Never Have I Ever

Celebrities