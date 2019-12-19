You could save hundreds on your energy bills with this new switching service... and it's free

19 December 2019, 12:27

Bounce could save you hundreds of pounds year... for free
Bounce could save you hundreds of pounds year... for free. Picture: Bounce

Sign up to our Bounce's free service - and let them do the switching whilst you relax... and think about what you'll spend your savings on.

When it comes to switching, we know it’s not your biggest priority. With so much choice, and so many deals, we understand it can all be a little confusing and take up a lot of time.

However, finding the best deals is more important than ever before - and we don’t want you to pay more than you need to.

We're a totally free service, and in 2019, our customers saved on average £289.

We’re a totally free service. So, sign up, let us do the switching, whilst you relax, and spend your time and the money you save on the things you love, and with the people you care about too.

Bounce… onto a better deal.

Let us do the switching, so you can relax and save. Once you switch, you can set up your preferences for managing future switches.

Self Service

With Self Service switching, Bounce will alert you to the best value deals at the right time for you. You can then easily switch through the app.

1-Click Switching

With 1-Click Switching, all you need to do is tell us your preferences up front, and we’ll tell you when the right deal comes in. When you give us the green light, we’ll do the switch for you.

Auto Switch

With Auto Switch, you tell us your preferences up front and whenever those criteria are met, we’ll automatically switch you to that deal.

Click here for more details and to find out how to start saving

