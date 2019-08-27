Enid Blyton coins BLOCKED by Royal Mint over author's 'racist and homophobic views'

Royal Mint meeting notes reveal they blocked Enid Blyton commemorative coins. Picture: Getty

The Royal Mint have blocked the decision to commemorate author Enid Blyton over "racist, sexist, homophobic" views.

British author Enid Blyton was the creator of much-loved children's classics, The Famous Five, Noddy and more.

She was also one of the best-selling writers during the 1930s and has sold more books than any other children's author.

But despite the Faraway Tree author's extensive portfolio, the Royal Mint have decided not to commemorate her work.

According to meeting notes from December 2016 obtained by the MailOnline, the Royal Mint Advisory Committee decided against a special edition of 50 pence pieces in Enid Blyton's honour, stating the Secret Seven novelist was "known to have been a racist, sexist, homophobe and not a very well-regarded writer".

They added: "Deep concern that this theme will bring adverse reaction…concern over the backlash that may result from this."

Since, a spokesperson for the Royal Mint released a statement saying: "The point of the advisory committee is to ensure that themes commemorated on UK coins are varied, inclusive and represent the most significant events in our history. For these reasons not every event will progress to a UK coin."

Richard Madeley and co-host Charlotte Hawkins also sparked a furious debate on Good Morning Britain, with the former This Morning presenter calling out "ridiculous" political correctness.

He ranted: "I think personally, to call Enid Blyton homophobic is ridiculous.

“And to say she was an anti-woman, anti-feminist - what about Mallory Towers?

“What about George in The Famous Five? These were strong girls, very very strong girls.

“I was reading some of it last night, I don’t detect a line that you could say as anti women, that’s anti-female, that’s misogynist.”

Not everyone had Enid Blyton’s values in Enid Blyton’s time. Enid Blyton wrote a book about an ‘ugly’ black doll as late as 1966 that was called out in newspapers at the time. Not everyone in the past was dripping in racism and anti-semitism and homophobia to the same extent. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) August 27, 2019

Authors have also spoken out about the matter.

Children's laureate Michael Rosen commented: "On the negative side, she was some of the things she is being accused of. But at the same time she enabled millions of children to enjoy stories."

Writer Matt Haig also wrote: “Not everyone had Enid Blyton’s values in Enid Blyton’s time. Enid Blyton wrote a book about an ‘ugly’ black doll as late as 1966 that was called out in newspapers at the time.

“Not everyone in the past was dripping in racism and anti-semitism and homophobia to the same extent.”