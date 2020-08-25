Are face masks going to be compulsory in schools in the UK?

Will teenagers have to wear face masks when they go back to school in England? Here’s what we know…

After more than five months away from the classroom for many, children across the UK have already started returning to school.

While Scotland recently announced face coverings will be mandatory for secondary school pupils as of next week, many parents are unsure whether the same rules apply for the rest of the UK.

Will pupils have to wear face masks when schools reopen in England?

Children in England will not have to wear face masks when they go back to school in September, neither will teachers or other members of staff.

The government website states that wearing face masks in educational settings is not recommended.

Pupils will be taught in their own separate ‘bubbles’ where they only work and socialise with their own classes.

This also applies to schools in Wales and Nothern Ireland.

Professor Russell Viner, a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), recently said there was concern about younger children wearing face coverings.

He told BBC: “The evidence on masks is very unclear. And, actually, I think that’s in one sense, potentially going beyond the evidence we have.

“There are lots of concerns about mask wearing for children, particularly younger children. Because they touch their face, they are constantly worried about the mask, it actually could spread the virus more.”

However, some schools in England have made masks compulsory, with The Oasis Academy chain of 52 schools saying their pupils would have to wear masks in corridors and communal areas.

What are the face mask rules for children in Scotland?

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed this week that wearing face coverings in corridors and communal areas of secondary schools will be mandatory.

Kids over the age of 12 will have to wear face masks while moving between classrooms, but not while they are in classrooms.

