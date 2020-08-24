The cheapest places to rent a home in the UK have been revealed
24 August 2020, 17:32
A new study has found the cheapest places to rent a house in the UK.
A comparison site has compiled a list of the cheapest places to rent in the UK.
Figures largely pointed to areas in the north of England, with Aberdare, south west Wales, also featuring on the list.
As reported by The Sun, Rentround looked at stats according to postcode, and found the average property rental price for each area.
Read more: This Morning experts Nick and Eva Speakman reveal tips for overcoming extreme spider phobia
It found that Shildon, County Durham, was the cheapest place to rent, with homes available for just £376 a month.
The study found that the Darlington postcode area, which includes County Durham, the north part of North Yorkshire and a small part of Cumbria, was the cheapest overall to rent.
The data is based on all property times, from one-bed flats to four-bed houses.
Read more: Woman shares simple trick to make perfect roast potatoes with crispy skins
The cheapest areas to rent in the UK are as follows:
DL4, Shildon: £376 a month
DL17, Ferryhill: £377 a month
DL14, Bishop Auckland: £377 a month
DL15, Willington: £387 a month
BB11, Lancashire: £394 a month
BD21, Keighley: £395 a month
HU3, Hull: £399 a month
YO15, Bridlington: £404 a month
TS24, Hartlepool: £409 a month
TS27, Hartlepool: £410 a month
TS26, Hartlepool: £410 a month
NE63, Ashington: £413 a month
DH9, Stanley: £414 a month
DN1, Doncaster: £416 a month
NE24, Blyth: £416 a month
DH5, Durham: £419 a month
DN15, Scunthorpe: £421 a month
BD7, Bradford: £424 a month
CF44, Wales: £426 a month
TS25, Seaton Carew: £428 a month
NOW READ:
Mum shares simple hack to slow down speedy Aldi checkout staff if you can't keep up