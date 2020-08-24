The cheapest places to rent a home in the UK have been revealed

The cheapest areas to rent in the UK have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

A new study has found the cheapest places to rent a house in the UK.

Figures largely pointed to areas in the north of England, with Aberdare, south west Wales, also featuring on the list.

As reported by The Sun, Rentround looked at stats according to postcode, and found the average property rental price for each area.

It found that Shildon, County Durham, was the cheapest place to rent, with homes available for just £376 a month.

The Darlington postcode area was found to be the cheapest (stock image). Picture: Getty

The study found that the Darlington postcode area, which includes County Durham, the north part of North Yorkshire and a small part of Cumbria, was the cheapest overall to rent.

The data is based on all property times, from one-bed flats to four-bed houses.

The cheapest areas to rent a house in the UK have been revealed (stock image). Picture: Getty

The cheapest areas to rent in the UK are as follows:

DL4, Shildon: £376 a month

DL17, Ferryhill: £377 a month

DL14, Bishop Auckland: £377 a month

DL15, Willington: £387 a month

BB11, Lancashire: £394 a month

BD21, Keighley: £395 a month

HU3, Hull: £399 a month

YO15, Bridlington: £404 a month

TS24, Hartlepool: £409 a month

TS27, Hartlepool: £410 a month

TS26, Hartlepool: £410 a month

NE63, Ashington: £413 a month

DH9, Stanley: £414 a month

DN1, Doncaster: £416 a month

NE24, Blyth: £416 a month

DH5, Durham: £419 a month

DN15, Scunthorpe: £421 a month

BD7, Bradford: £424 a month

CF44, Wales: £426 a month

TS25, Seaton Carew: £428 a month

