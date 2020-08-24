The cheapest places to rent a home in the UK have been revealed

24 August 2020, 17:32

The cheapest areas to rent in the UK have been revealed (stock images)
The cheapest areas to rent in the UK have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

A new study has found the cheapest places to rent a house in the UK.

A comparison site has compiled a list of the cheapest places to rent in the UK.

Figures largely pointed to areas in the north of England, with Aberdare, south west Wales, also featuring on the list.

As reported by The Sun, Rentround looked at stats according to postcode, and found the average property rental price for each area.

Read more: This Morning experts Nick and Eva Speakman reveal tips for overcoming extreme spider phobia

It found that Shildon, County Durham, was the cheapest place to rent, with homes available for just £376 a month.

The Darlington postcode area was found to be the cheapest (stock image)
The Darlington postcode area was found to be the cheapest (stock image). Picture: Getty

The study found that the Darlington postcode area, which includes County Durham, the north part of North Yorkshire and a small part of Cumbria, was the cheapest overall to rent.

The data is based on all property times, from one-bed flats to four-bed houses.

Read more: Woman shares simple trick to make perfect roast potatoes with crispy skins

The cheapest areas to rent a house in the UK have been revealed (stock image)
The cheapest areas to rent a house in the UK have been revealed (stock image). Picture: Getty

The cheapest areas to rent in the UK are as follows:

DL4, Shildon: £376 a month

DL17, Ferryhill: £377 a month

DL14, Bishop Auckland: £377 a month

DL15, Willington: £387 a month

BB11, Lancashire: £394 a month

BD21, Keighley: £395 a month

HU3, Hull: £399 a month

YO15, Bridlington: £404 a month

TS24, Hartlepool: £409 a month

TS27, Hartlepool: £410 a month

TS26, Hartlepool: £410 a month

NE63, Ashington: £413 a month

DH9, Stanley: £414 a month

DN1, Doncaster: £416 a month

NE24, Blyth: £416 a month

DH5, Durham: £419 a month

DN15, Scunthorpe: £421 a month

BD7, Bradford: £424 a month

CF44, Wales: £426 a month

TS25, Seaton Carew: £428 a month

NOW READ:

Mum shares simple hack to slow down speedy Aldi checkout staff if you can't keep up

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman has revealed how to make the perfect roast potatoes

Woman shares simple trick to make perfect roast potatoes with crispy skins
Strom Francis is set to hit this week

UK weather: Travel chaos as 60mph winds set to batter Britain in Storm Francis
Aldi customers have revealed how they slow down the supermarket queue

Mum shares simple hack to slow down speedy Aldi checkout staff if you can't keep up
Three more countries could be added to the UK quarantine list

European holiday hotspots close to being added to UK quarantine list as coronavirus cases rise

News

The coin is worth an impressive amount

Newly-discovered rare Shakespeare £2 error coin sells for impressive £230 on eBay

Trending on Heart

Nick and Eva Speakman revealed some handy tips to beat spider phobias

This Morning experts Nick and Eva Speakman reveal tips for overcoming extreme spider phobia

This Morning

Michelle Ackerley has joined the Loose Women panel

Who is new Loose Women presenter Michelle Ackerley?

TV & Movies

Captain Tom Moore will reportedly appear on Piers Morgan's Life Stories

Captain Tom Moore set to appear on new series of Piers Morgan's Life Stories

TV & Movies

Kate Garraway will take a break from GMB

Kate Garraway taking break from Good Morning Britain to look after husband Derek

TV & Movies

Ashley Banjo will step in for Simon Cowell on BGT

Ashley Banjo shares first look at Britain's Got Talent as he steps in to replace Simon Cowell

TV & Movies

Trevor from EastEnders has transformed for the new Batman movie

EastEnders’ Alex Ferns looks unrecognisable from Trevor Morgan in new Batman trailer

TV & Movies