Mum shares simple hack to slow down speedy Aldi checkout staff if you can't keep up

Aldi customers have revealed how they slow down the supermarket queue. Picture: Getty Images

An Aldi shopper has revealed how she manages to stop checkout staff scanning her product so quickly.

While food shopping has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, one thing has definitely stayed the same - Aldi’s speedy checkout staff.

With no packing stations at the end of the conveyor belt, many shoppers can find themselves struggling to bag up their items in time.

But one mum has now revealed how she keeps grocery shopping calm - by simply asking the cashiers to slow down.

Posting on the Aldi Mums Facebook page, she said: "You can ask them to slow down, I do.

A mum has revealed how she slows down Aldi staff. Picture: PA Images

According to Kidspot, she added: "They don’t mind. And never had a rude checkout operator either."

Read More: Newly-discovered rare Shakespeare £2 error coin sells for impressive £230 on eBay

Another shopper agreed: “I always ask the checkout workers at my local ALDI to slow down a bit, so I don’t get overwhelmed. They always say yes and it’s always very pleasant, never had a problem.”

Other customers have previously revealed how they like to keep one step ahead of the packing game.

One shopper said they often scrunch up the packaging around the barcode so it takes longer to scan, while another prefers a ‘team’ approach.

This works when one customer slowly hands the items over one at a time, while the other packs it into bags.

This comes after one Aldi worker revealed the reason staff scan items so quickly, is to keep prices down for shoppers.

Brooke Hoskin - who works in a Sydney branch - said that shop assistants are timed on how quickly they move on to the next shopper.

In a TikTok video, she said: "We run a tight shift, which means we have less staff and more tasks to complete.

"So if we get more customers out at a faster rate, that means we can move on to our next task faster."

She added: "So having less staff on means a few things, one, we can lower our prices for you; two, we can have a higher wage for us.

"We are happier and the employers can have a better retention [rate]."

Now Read: Universal Studios' new Jurassic World theme park set to open soon