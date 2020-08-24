Woman shares simple trick to make perfect roast potatoes with crispy skins

A woman has revealed how to make the perfect roast potatoes. Picture: TikTok

A woman has revealed how to make the perfect roasty for your family using flour and rosemary.

As we head into the autumn, many families will be swapping the BBQs for a wholesome roast dinner once more.

But if you struggle to master the perfect potato, one woman has revealed how she manages to get crispy skins and a fluffy centre every single time.

Taking to TikTok, user @Izmott uploaded her very own tutorial on how to recreate the spuds using flour, garlic and rosemary.

Alongside the clip, she hinted that her family loves digging into her Sunday meals, as she wrote: "Happy Sunday! How I make my crispy roast potatoes and why I am the favourite child."

If you want to recreate the succulent roasties, you will also need Goose fat or alternative.

The video then sees budding cook Isabella preheating the oven to 200C, before peeling the potatoes.

After placing them in a pan of boiling water, she then part cooks them until they are "fluffy but not too soft".

Once the potatoes are parboiled, she drains them and shakes them in a dish until they are fluffy, before coating them in a light layer of flour.

Isabella then places them in a pan with hot goose fat or an oil alternative, before sprinkling with chopped up rosemary and garlic.

Placing them on a tray, she then puts them in the oven for 20 minutes, before flipping and cooking for a further 20 minutes.

The final step sees the temperature whacked up to 220C for a final 10 minutes, before mouthwateringly crispy potatoes are removed from the oven.

Obviously, it didn’t take long for social media users to track down the simple recipe, with one writing: “Add flour? Now I know, defo trying this thank you.”

Elsewhere on her TikTok, Isabella also revealed how she makes huge homemade Yorkshire puddings.

