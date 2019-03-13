Facebook DOWN: Social media users left in pandemonium as they struggle to log in

Facebook is down. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Facebook is down with people all across the world suffering issues with the social media platform.

Facebook users have been left confused as they are unable to log in to the social media site.

According to Down Detector, there are currently problems with Facebook, with the most common problems being report including total blackout, log in issues as well as apps.

When some users try to post they are met with an error message.

Some people are unable to log in to Facebook.

The error message explains: “Facebook will be back soon.

“Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes.”

Users of the social media platform have turned to Twitter to enquire what is wrong with Facebook.

One person wrote: “Okay here I am on Twitter asking if Facebook and Instagram are down for everyone? #facebook #instagram.”

Another asked: “It’s the first sign of the apocalypse, #Facebook is down.”

More to follow.