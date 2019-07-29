Mum of Essex schoolboy who won over £1.8m in Fortnite World Cup says she nearly stopped him playing

The Fortnite World Cup took place at the weekend. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Jaden Ashman won almost £2million after coming second in the Fortnite World Cup at the weekend

The mother of Essex school boy Jaden Ashman, 15, who won £1.8million on the Fortnite World Cup last weekend, has revealed that she almost banned him from playing the video game.

Lisa Dallman told the BBC that she had previously argued with her son about his gaming habit, saying: "I've been more pushing him to his school work. I've actually thrown an XBox out, snapped a headset – we've had a nightmare."

She also opened up about what Jaden might spend his winnings on, saying: "I think Jaden's not really a materialistic person. He will have a lifetime supply of Uber Eats, and I think that will do him.

"Just sitting there playing video games and eating takeaways, Jaden would be in his element."

The 15yr old millionaire Fortnite player Jaden Ashman and his mum Lisa Dallman. He came second with his teammate on the duos and will split $2.25m! His mum says accepting him as an e-sports player has been very hard and she’s even thrown out an X-Box in past!! #FortniteWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UCUqGzUOLW — Joe Tidy (@joetidy) July 27, 2019

Jaden, who came in joint second alongside his Dutch gaming partner, says he's planning to spend his winnings on a house for his mum.

He said: "I'm definitely going to buy a house but I haven't got a clue where. And some Gucci shoes. I might buy a car for my mum too, as she drives a little Fiat 500.

"Me and my mum, we clash quite a lot. She didn't understand how it worked, so she thought that I was spending eight hours a day in my room just wasting my time.

A US teenager was crowned winner of the World Cup. Picture: Getty

"So, now that I've proved to her that I can do stuff, I'm really happy."

The Fortnite World Cup took place at the weekend, and it saw the world's best players compete on the computer game, which made a whopping ¢3billion (2.43billion) profit last year.

US teenager Kyle Giersdorf, 16, won the World Cup - pocketing a whopping $3million in the process.