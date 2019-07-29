Mum of Essex schoolboy who won over £1.8m in Fortnite World Cup says she nearly stopped him playing

29 July 2019, 15:35

The Fortnite World Cup took place at the weekend
The Fortnite World Cup took place at the weekend. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Jaden Ashman won almost £2million after coming second in the Fortnite World Cup at the weekend

The mother of Essex school boy Jaden Ashman, 15, who won £1.8million on the Fortnite World Cup last weekend, has revealed that she almost banned him from playing the video game.

Lisa Dallman told the BBC that she had previously argued with her son about his gaming habit, saying: "I've been more pushing him to his school work. I've actually thrown an XBox out, snapped a headset – we've had a nightmare."

Read more: Parents SLAM 'depressing' Fortnite Live festival and compare it to infamous Fyre Festival

She also opened up about what Jaden might spend his winnings on, saying: "I think Jaden's not really a materialistic person. He will have a lifetime supply of Uber Eats, and I think that will do him.

"Just sitting there playing video games and eating takeaways, Jaden would be in his element."

Jaden, who came in joint second alongside his Dutch gaming partner, says he's planning to spend his winnings on a house for his mum.

Read more: Fortnite creators "surprised" at Prince Harry's call to have the game banned

He said: "I'm definitely going to buy a house but I haven't got a clue where. And some Gucci shoes. I might buy a car for my mum too, as she drives a little Fiat 500.

"Me and my mum, we clash quite a lot. She didn't understand how it worked, so she thought that I was spending eight hours a day in my room just wasting my time.

A US teenager was crowned winner of the World Cup
A US teenager was crowned winner of the World Cup. Picture: Getty

"So, now that I've proved to her that I can do stuff, I'm really happy."

Read more: School raises concerns that new season of Fortnite will make kids MORE aggressive

The Fortnite World Cup took place at the weekend, and it saw the world's best players compete on the computer game, which made a whopping ¢3billion (2.43billion) profit last year.

US teenager Kyle Giersdorf, 16, won the World Cup - pocketing a whopping $3million in the process.

