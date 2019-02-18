Parents SLAM 'depressing' Fortnite Live festival and compare it to infamous Fyre Festival

The Fortnite Festival took place in Norwich at the weekend. Picture: SWNS

The video game-based festival was billed as the 'event of the year' for fans, but instead left children in tears

Parents are demanding refunds after taking their kids to a 'disastrous' festival based on the video game Fortnite - only to find 'depressing' attractions that left kids in tears.

Organisers Exciting Events promised it would be the 'event of the year' for fans of the game, and said it would be the ‘ultimate Fortnite Battle Royale’ with ‘crazy competitions, awesome activities…and much more’.

Read more: Teenager wakes up from four day coma with a BABY... and she didn't know she was pregnant

The 2,800 attendees of the event, which took place in Norwich, were charged £22 for tickets and a further £20 for wristbands to the attractions.

The festival has drawn comparisons with the ill-fated Fyre Festival. Picture: SWNS

And many have demanded their money back after being faced with long queues and 'depressing' attractions at the festival.

One mum, Justine Peterson, who travelled 25 miles to the event with her husband and nine-year-old son, said: "We queued for about 45 minutes to get through the gates, then joined another queue to get wristbands."

And speaking about the attractions within the festival, she added: "There was a climbing wall that could only fit about four kids on it, the sort of thing you would only see at a school fete."

One of the attractions was billed as a 'cave experience', and Justine added: "It was some sort of truck with a tarpaulin over the sides, then they had stuck a grey plastic slide on the back.

Parents have demanded a refund from the festival organisers. Picture: SWNS

"It wasn’t even slippery. The kids were using their arms to push themselves down it.

"In front of that there was a merchandise stall. There were baseball caps with cannabis leaf logos on them."

Justine, who left the festival within an hour, continued: "We then went to the main building. There was a big inflatable llama with a crowd barrier around it, pushed against a wall.

"The main stage where they were meant to be having a dance competition was tiny."

She also revealed the festival had a 'Dusty Diner', which is a resource collection point that features in the game.

"It was two or three tables and a couple of ladies with tea urns and they had three or four cakes in front of them," she said.

"Everything had a massive queue. There were thousands of people and only about six things to do."

The festival has been blasted on social media. Picture: SWNS

Justine also said that her nine-year-old son Richard "was really upset. As a parent it’s quite hard to pick them up from that.

"There were children upset everywhere. There was not a single person who seemed to be happy about what they saw.

Parents have claimed that their kids were in tears at the disappointing event. Picture: SWNS

"It was horrendous. It seems they’re not taking any responsibility for it. It’s just depressing really. ‘I felt like they were just trying to capitalise on something that was popular and just scam people."

Another mum, Sharon Lee, was one of the many who flocked to the Facebook page to slam the event.

She wrote: “We arrived at 9am to queue for the 10am opening, but at 9.40 people were already coming out from the 9am early bird tickets saying it's awful.

The festival charged £22 for tickets and a further £20 for wristbands. Picture: SWNS

“We got in at 10.15 to queue again inside for a £20 wristband for the attractions, this queue eventually got so long that people were waiting 90 minutes.

“When we walked in the main area I was underwhelmed with the lack of anything exciting, a main stage which was about two metres squared, competitions that they only allowed 10 people to enter despite having sold 2500 tickets.

Some families travelled many miles to attend the Norwich festival. Picture: SWNS

“The whole feel of it was an unorganized school fete.

“Of the £20 wristband, Oliver used £7 but only as I forced him and we queued in total for over three hours of the four we stayed.

“It was a Xmas present for my son and now I'm £45 down and he had an awful time. Not good enough.”

NOW READ:

The first pictures of a £125million replica of the Titanic have been revealed

Harry Redknapp slammed for making 'vulnerable tenants homeless' to build posh flats

Campaign group worries unisex school toilets could cause young girls to feel 'period shame'