Fury as 'European Union' wording removed from British passports

6 April 2019, 16:47 | Updated: 6 April 2019, 16:52

Passport
Passport. Picture: Twitter

By Beci Wood

Brexit has been delayed but it hasn't stopped new versions of British passports being issued.

A decision was made to produce the burgundy identification document with the label 'European Union' removed from March 30th, the day after the UK was supposed to leave the EU.

However some folk are disappointed to have got a new passport with proceedings still up in the air.

Susan Hindle Barone told the Press Association: "I was just surprised - we're still members of the EU. I was surprised they've made the change when we haven't left, and it's a tangible mark of something which I believe to be completely futile.

"What do we gain by leaving? There's certainly a whole lot we lose."

Steve Rowe, who was pleased to receive one of the old passports after 30 March, said: "I received my new passport this week with a start date of 1 April, happy to say it still says European Union; I think we'll still be discussing Brexit when it runs out in 2029."

While on the other hand, one British couple, who applied for their passports on the same day on March 21st, are stunned to have received DIFFERENT passports.

Mr Brady told the BBC: "For me to have the European Union wiped completely off my passport is good news," before adding his wife was very disappointed to get an old version.

The Home Office have said that the old versions will still be sent out until stocks run out "in order to achieve best value to the taxpayer".

She said: "There will be no difference for British citizens whether they are using a passport that includes the words European Union, or a passport that does not. Both designs will be equally valid for travel."

From the end of the year navy blue passports resembling the pre-EU British design are expected to be released.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wilfried Zaha allegedly targeted with online racist abuse

Sport

Forces in eastern Libya 'seize control of Tripoli international airport'

UK & World

Dublin: Woman charged after guns, drugs and caged monkey seized in raid

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Make up fridge

'Everyone needs one!' But would you buy a £60 make-up fridge?

Beauty

Mother and son

Can you have a favourite child? Mother sparks outrage with controversial statement

Lifestyle

bikini

The most revealing bikini of all time? Would you dare to wear the 'skinny-dipping' design?

Fashion

Coronation Street

Coronation Street introduces first black family in the show's history

TV & Movies

Ralph Fiennes

Harry Potter's Lord Voldemort's 'banana skin' death scene slip revealed

TV & Movies

Miracle Twins - Who Were Given Just 24 Hours To Live

Skull theory claims you can tell if your baby is a boy or a girl using 12-week-scan

Lifestyle