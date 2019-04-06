Fury as 'European Union' wording removed from British passports

Passport. Picture: Twitter

By Beci Wood

Brexit has been delayed but it hasn't stopped new versions of British passports being issued.

A decision was made to produce the burgundy identification document with the label 'European Union' removed from March 30th, the day after the UK was supposed to leave the EU.

However some folk are disappointed to have got a new passport with proceedings still up in the air.

Susan Hindle Barone told the Press Association: "I was just surprised - we're still members of the EU. I was surprised they've made the change when we haven't left, and it's a tangible mark of something which I believe to be completely futile.

"What do we gain by leaving? There's certainly a whole lot we lose."

Steve Rowe, who was pleased to receive one of the old passports after 30 March, said: "I received my new passport this week with a start date of 1 April, happy to say it still says European Union; I think we'll still be discussing Brexit when it runs out in 2029."

my daughters came through with European Union on it and issued on the 3rd April — Stuart McInnes (@StuMcInnes) April 5, 2019

While on the other hand, one British couple, who applied for their passports on the same day on March 21st, are stunned to have received DIFFERENT passports.

Mr Brady told the BBC: "For me to have the European Union wiped completely off my passport is good news," before adding his wife was very disappointed to get an old version.

I got mine 2 days ago. I voted remain hence it still has the EU on it. 😀 pic.twitter.com/wA4nFYmYZc — Alan Shala (@AlanShala) April 6, 2019

The Home Office have said that the old versions will still be sent out until stocks run out "in order to achieve best value to the taxpayer".

She said: "There will be no difference for British citizens whether they are using a passport that includes the words European Union, or a passport that does not. Both designs will be equally valid for travel."

From the end of the year navy blue passports resembling the pre-EU British design are expected to be released.