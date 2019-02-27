There was a 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Gatwick Airport last night

An earthquake struck near Gatwick Airport last night. Picture: Google Maps

Many residents in surrounding areas of Surrey and Sussex may have woken up to rumbles as an earthquake struck.

The British Geological Survey has confirmed that a 3.0 earthquake struck near Gatwick Airport during the night.

Many residents of surrounding areas including Horley, Crawley and other areas of Surrey were woken up in the night to the ground rumbling beneath them.

Some took to Twitter to express their disbelief at being woken up by such a rare phenomenon in the UK.

Paralympian Scott Overall tweeted "Well that's a first, just been woken up by an earthquake!" whilst other social media users explained how they woke up to their "whole house shaking".

That really was an #earthquake in Surrey, a couple of minutes ago, wasn't it !!

House shaking woke me up. — Tim Dobisz (@TDobisz) February 27, 2019

Well that's a first, just been woken up by an Earthquake! #surrey #earthquake — Scott Overall (@scottoverall) February 27, 2019

Tremors do happen across the British Isles on occasion but rarely big enough to be felt on the ground, let alone to wake people up from their beds.

Seismologist Stephen Hicks tweeted asking locals to send their reports of the earthquake to the British Geological Survey so that they could pinpoint the location.

Looks like another strongly felt earthquake as part of the Surrey seismic swarm this morning at ~03:42am. Awaiting location and magnitude from @BritGeoSurvey. Thanks for your felt reports, everyone, and please also send them to @BritGeoSurvey here: https://t.co/zgZTxCa9ka pic.twitter.com/5ESXWt7nHu — Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) February 27, 2019

The locality of the quake was pinpointed to Newdigate in Surrey, a small parish 25 miles south of London.