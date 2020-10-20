Is Greater Manchester going into Tier 3 lockdown?

Manchester could be heading into Tier 3 lockdown. Picture: PA Images

When is Greater Manchester going into Tier 3 lockdown and what has Andy Burnham said?

Last week Boris Johnson revealed that England will be separated into three ‘Tiers’ of coronavirus lockdown based on infection rate.

Currently, Liverpool and Lancashire are the only area which is in the highest Tier 3 with pubs and restaurants temporarily closed.

However, the PM has been trying to come to an agreement with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham over whether to place the northern city under stricter restrictions as well.

So, is Greater Manchester in Tier 3 lockdown? Here’s what we know…

Is Greater Manchester in Tier 3 lockdown?

It has been reported that Manchester will now be forced into a Tier 3 lockdown, after talks between Boris Johnson and Andy Burnham collapsed.

According to The Sun, Manchester Council leaders demanded £75m in extra cash help before they close their hospitality sector.

It's understood Downing Street was willing to offer Manchester £60 million, but Mr Burnham refused anything below £65 million.

Andy Burnham tried to strike a deal with Boris Johnson. Picture: PA Images

It means Manchester is expected to be given a minimum of 28 days of tough restrictions, with pubs and bars shutting their doors unless they serve food.

Casinos, betting shops and soft play areas will be shut too, while it’s thought gyms will stay open.

The Government will review measures every four weeks and they could be extended for longer.

It comes after 10 days of talks between the government and local leaders over moving Greater Manchester from tier two to the highest restrictions.

Mr Burnham previously told Sky News that he would accept that decision, saying: "We wouldn't break the law… We would obviously have to accept that decision, in the end it's the government's prerogative."