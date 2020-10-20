Is Greater Manchester going into Tier 3 lockdown?

20 October 2020, 16:38 | Updated: 20 October 2020, 16:42

Manchester could be heading into Tier 3 lockdown
Manchester could be heading into Tier 3 lockdown. Picture: PA Images

When is Greater Manchester going into Tier 3 lockdown and what has Andy Burnham said?

Last week Boris Johnson revealed that England will be separated into three ‘Tiers’ of coronavirus lockdown based on infection rate.

Currently, Liverpool and Lancashire are the only area which is in the highest Tier 3 with pubs and restaurants temporarily closed.

However, the PM has been trying to come to an agreement with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham over whether to place the northern city under stricter restrictions as well.

So, is Greater Manchester in Tier 3 lockdown? Here’s what we know…

Is Greater Manchester in Tier 3 lockdown?

It has been reported that Manchester will now be forced into a Tier 3 lockdown, after talks between Boris Johnson and Andy Burnham collapsed.

According to The Sun, Manchester Council leaders demanded £75m in extra cash help before they close their hospitality sector.

Read More: UK weather: Storm Barbara batter Britain with 'severe gales' and downpour from today

It's understood Downing Street was willing to offer Manchester £60 million, but Mr Burnham refused anything below £65 million.

Andy Burnham tried to strike a deal with Boris Johnson
Andy Burnham tried to strike a deal with Boris Johnson. Picture: PA Images

It means Manchester is expected to be given a minimum of 28 days of tough restrictions, with pubs and bars shutting their doors unless they serve food.

Casinos, betting shops and soft play areas will be shut too, while it’s thought gyms will stay open.

The Government will review measures every four weeks and they could be extended for longer.

It comes after 10 days of talks between the government and local leaders over moving Greater Manchester from tier two to the highest restrictions.

Mr Burnham previously told Sky News that he would accept that decision, saying: "We wouldn't break the law… We would obviously have to accept that decision, in the end it's the government's prerogative."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: UK posts highest daily COVID deaths since June and more than 21,000 new cases

UK & World

Google accused of being a monopoly by US in largest antitrust lawsuit in two decades

UK & World

Six tonnes of asbestos waste dumped on country lane in East Sussex

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Don't Rock The Boat is airing this November

Don't Rock The Boat: When is the ITV reality show on and what is it about?

TV & Movies

The line up for Don't Rock The Boat has been revealed

Don't Rock The Boat: Full celebrity line up revealed including Adam Thomas and Shaun Wallace

TV & Movies

A mum has divided opinion after admitting her Christmas dinner hack

Mum sparks debate after revealing she makes her family eat Christmas dinner the night before

Lifestyle

These are the best alternative Christmas advent calendars

Alternative advent calendars 2020: From stationary to tea and socks

Christmas

A mum created an incredible Harry Potter-inspired room for her daughter

Mum creates magical Harry Potter-inspired bedroom for daughter, 7, using second-hand bargains

Lifestyle

This Halloween brainteaser can only be solved b7 30% of people

Halloween brainteaser challenges you to find 12 horror films hidden in this haunted picture

Lifestyle