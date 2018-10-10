Harry Potter fans thrilled by first glimpse of magical new rollercoaster at Universal Orlando

A new rollercoaster experience is coming to Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Picture: Getty

The new ride will open at the beginning of 2019 and is expected to be a mix of virtual reality and physical coaster action.

Universal Orlando have sent muggles into a frenzy after announcing the latest addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

A new rollercoaster experience will be coming to the park's Hogsmeade selection in the first half of 2019, though specific details are being kept to a minimum.

Universal have previously described the new addition as "a new generation of thrill ride" and fans have speculated that it will be a combination of virtual reality technology and traditional track rollercoaster.

The teaser image for the ride suggests it will take place in the Forbidden Forest, a shadowy area located behind Hogwarts that became a favourite haunt of those who practice dark magic.

Universal Orlando have given muggles the first glimpse at the new attraction. Picture: Universal Orlando

The Forbidden Forest is also home to Aragog and his family of giant spiders and has also played host to centaurs and even Lord Voldemort himself.

The teaser image also shows three winged pixies with their menacing grins hinting at their mischievous coming in to play.

The new ride will be set in the Forbidden Forest. Picture: Warner Bros. / Harry Potter

They’re building a new Harry Potter rollercoaster at universal studios n I’m gonna cry if it’s not open yet when I get there — Lainya (@Lainyaa) October 7, 2018

Omg!!!!! So excited yay more Harry Potter!!! :D — Kat Maz 🎃 (@KatMazMeow) October 2, 2018

Muggles flocked to social media to share their excitement about the enchanted new experience.

One put: "OMG!!! So excited. Yay! More Harry Potter!"

Another tweeted: "They're building a new Harry Potter rollercoaster at Universal Studios and I'm going to cry if it's not open yet when I get there."

The as-yet-untitled ride will be unveiled fully in the beginning of 2019 and is expected to open in time for the summer.