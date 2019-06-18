When is Heathrow planning the third runway extension and how long will it take?

Everything you need to know about the third Heathrow runway. Picture: Getty

Heathrow expansion plans: everything you need to know about the airport's third runway - including opening date, cost and controversy

Heathrow Airport has unveiled its expansion plans, revealing that the controversial third runway will be built in the next six years.

Here's everything you need to know:

When will the new Heathrow Airport third runway be open?

There are currently plans for the third runway to be open by 2026.

What affect will the Heathrow third runway have on roads, homes and schools?

There are plans to lower M25 for the third runway to cross, and also divert rivers and move roads. In addition, 761 schools are expected to be torn down, including the entire village of Longford, and Harmondsworth Primary School and Heathrow Special Needs Centre will be moved in the first phase of the build.

Emma Gilthorpe, Heathrow's executive director for expansion, said in a statement: "Expansion must not come at any cost.

The third runway is due to be open by 2026. Picture: Getty

"That is why we have been working with partners at the airport, in local communities and in Government to ensure our plans show how we can grow sustainably and responsibly - with environmental considerations at the heart of expansion.

"This consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say on our preferred masterplan, so it's really important that as many people as possible take part. We look forward to hearing your views."

What is the controversy surrounding the third runway at Heathrow and how much is it costing?

Many campaigners are against the construction of the third runway because of its environmental impact. Among those opposed to the runway was potential new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who four years ago that he would "lie down in front of those bulldozers and stop the construction of [that] third runway".

Plans to build the third runway have proved controversial. Picture: Getty

However, he now appears to have changed his stance on the runway, and has said that it had already been approved by parliament with a cost of £14billion.

Last month, the High Court dismissed five legal challenges to the new runway - including ones brought forward by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Greenpeace and Friends Of The Earth.

Robert Barnstone, campaign co-ordinator of Stop Heathrow Expansion, said:"Not only does it want to disrupt people's lives for up to 30 years whilst building this new runway, but now proposes jumbo-size car parks whilst pledging to reduce the number of people using cars at the airport."