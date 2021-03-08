How much money did Princess Diana leave Prince Harry?

Much much inheritance did Harry receive from his mother? Picture: CBS/Harpo Productions /ITV/PA

Prince Harry revealed that he and Meghan Markle have been living off the money left to him by his late mother Diana.

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US last night, and it saw the couple discuss their departure from royal life.

During the interview, Prince Harry told Oprah that he and Meghan have been living off his inheritance from his late mother Princess Diana after being cut off financially from the royals shortly after their decision to step back.

Harry said: "I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this.

"It’s like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process."

Princess Diana left Harry and William money in her will. Picture: PA

How much did Harry inherit from Diana?

According to the Telegraph, Harry and William were left around £6.5 million each when Diana died 23 years ago.

The sum was invested and gathered substantial interest, meaning that Harry inherited around £10 million on his 30th birthday.

The money came from Diana's divorce settlement with Prince Charles, as well as shares, cash, jewellery and other personal items.

Diana's will stated that her son's should receive some of the inheritance when they are 25, and the rest when they are 30.

The Harry and Meghan interview will air on ITV tonight. Picture: CBS/Harpo Productions/ITV

In the Oprah interview, Harry compared Meghan's struggle with that of his mother.

He said: "You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself."

When is the Harry and Meghan interview on in the UK?

The interview will air tonight (8 March 2021) at 9pm on ITV.

Confirming the news last week, Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director Media & Entertainment, said: "This interview is already a national talking point and ITV is pleased to be able to offer UK audiences the opportunity to see it."

