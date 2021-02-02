Isle of Man ends all coronavirus lockdown rules with pubs open and no social distancing

2 February 2021, 11:12 | Updated: 2 February 2021, 11:15

The Isle of Man has scrapped all social distancing rules
The Isle of Man has scrapped all social distancing rules. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Residents on the Isle of Man have rushed to pubs and shops after all Covid rules were lifted today.

All social distancing rules on the Isle of Man locals have now ended after a 25 day ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown.

As of one minute past midnight today, bars and pubs were allowed to reopen their doors, while shops and restaurants could open for business.

After the island recorded 20 days without an unexplained community case, all schools have also reopened and healthcare services have returned to normal.

Social distancing measures and masks are no longer necessary, but can be worn as a matter of personal choice for locals.

Manx Chief Minister Howard Quayle has said the ending of Covid-19 restrictions was 'a moment for relief and celebration'.

He appeared on Good Morning Britain, telling hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid they managed to stop the virus spreading thanks to tough rules.

Read More: Coronavirus infection rate drops in all but four areas in England, new data shows

Mr Quayle explained: "We went in pretty hard and fast in March of last year.

"We closed our borders initially, then we brought in tough restrictions so people have to quarantine when they come on the Isle of Man if they travelled off the island for fourteen years.

"Now we do testing on day 1, 6 and 15 before we allow them to go back into the community."

The island had six months where they were ‘totally Covid-free’ at the end of last year, but after a few cases were detected at the beginning of January, they put in place a month-long circuit breaker.

The Chief Minister added that the Isle of Man also imposed a rule that could see people face ‘up to 4 weeks in prison’ for ignoring the restrictions.

He continued: "We had virtually 99 percent buy-in to everything we did. We had regular press briefings to let the people know what was happening and they could see, within a couple of months, we were back to normal.

"They saw the benefits of following the rules but obviously there's always a small percentage of people who do not follow the rules. We did have pretty tough actions if you didn't follow the rules."

Though restrictions have been completely lifted on the island, the border remains closed to non-residents except for key workers.

Meanwhile, most of the UK is set to continue with tough lockdown restrictions into March.

Now Read: Full list of postcodes offering door-to-door testing for South African coronavirus variant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oxford vaccine may reduce transmission by 67% - and protection 'remains for three-month jab interval'

UK & World

Captain Sir Tom Moore: Sport pays tribute to NHS hero who dies after contracting coronavirus and pneumonia
Captain Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100

Captain Sir Tom Moore dead: NHS hero dies aged 100 after Covid battle

Celebrities

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The day will soon come that we can meet with our loved ones again and enjoy a meal

When will restaurants reopen? All we know about lifting coronavirus restrictions in spring 2021
Love Island is set to return in 2021

Love Island 2021: Is the ITV2 show returning this year?

TV & Movies

PETA want people to stop people using animal names as insults

PETA launches campaign to stop animal names such as pig, chicken and rat being used as insults

Lifestyle

The Drowning is airing on Channel 5 this February

How many episodes are there of The Drowning on Channel 5?

TV & Movies

A cleaning expert has revealed how she keeps her bins smelling fresh

Mum shares simple trick to keep her bins from smelling using toilet freshener

Lifestyle

Jessika had an affair with her MAFS co-star

Married at First Sight Australia's Jessika Power had shock 'affair' with co-star Dan Webb

TV & Movies