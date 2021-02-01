Full list of postcodes offering door-to-door testing for South African coronavirus variant

The South African variant has been discovered in eight locations in the country. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Matt Hancock announced today that residents of certain postcodes will be offered door-to-door coronavirus testing for the South African variant.

People living in certain postcodes have been urged by the government to stay at home and get tested for the South African variant of coronavirus.

Read more: Boris Johnson says he's 'optimistic' summer holidays can go ahead this year

Cases of the variant have been discovered in areas in Hertfordshire, Surrey, Kent, Walsall, Sefton and in the London boroughs of Merton, Haringey and Ealing.

Health Officials have said that 11 people - who have no links to travel - have tested positive for the variant in the last week.

Speaking from a Downing Street press conference today, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "The stay at home message is there for everyone, but in particular those areas. It is absolutely vital to minimise social contact."

He told residents that people will be going door-to-door to offer tests, and advised people to get one done even if they don't have symptoms.

Mr Hancock added: "Get a test when the opportunity arises, and we are going door-to-door to make sure people get those tests."

Matt Hancock discussed the South African variant in today's press conference. Picture: PA

What are the postcodes?

The following postcodes will receive 'enhanced' testing for the South African variant:

W7

N17

CR4

WS2

NE15

EN10

GU21

PR9

Matt Hancock said: "It is vital that we do all we can to stop transmission of this variant and I strongly urge everyone in these areas to get tested, whether you have symptoms or not.

"The best way to stop the spread of the virus – including new variants - is to stay at home and follow the restrictions in place. Until more people are vaccinated this is the only way we will control the spread of the virus."

NOW READ:

Matt Hancock predicts 'happy and free Great British summer' with most adults vaccinated