Kate Middleton and Prince William share unseen photos from the Platinum Jubilee

7 June 2022, 14:12

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared behind the scenes pics from the Jubilee
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared behind the scenes pics from the Jubilee. Picture: Twitter/Kensington Royal
The Duchess of Cambridge has shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from the Platinum Jubilee.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have melted hearts after sharing adorable photos of their kids from behind the scenes at the Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the Kensington Royal Twitter account to share the photos, writing: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

Kate and William shared unseen pics from the Jubilee weekend
Kate and William shared unseen pics from the Jubilee weekend. Picture: Twitter/Kensington Royal

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

They also made a joke about Prince Louis' viral fame after he was photographed fooling around at various events, writing: "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"

Kate was seen sitting with the kids in one of the pictures
Kate was seen sitting with the kids in one of the pictures. Picture: Twitter/Kensington Royal

Louis was pictured pulling a variety of funny faces at Trooping of the Colour, and was covering his ears and screaming at the sound of the planes during the flypast.

The pair ended their Tweets with a joke about Louis stealing the show
The pair ended their Tweets with a joke about Louis stealing the show. Picture: Twitter/Kensington Royal

And he stole the show once again on Sunday evening's Platinum Pageant after covering his mother's mouth when she was talking and pulling more faces.

