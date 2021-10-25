Kate Middleton went to Sainsbury's to buy Halloween costumes with her kids

25 October 2021, 10:41

Kate Middleton was spotted at a Sainsbury's with her kids in 2019
Kate Middleton was spotted at a Sainsbury's with her kids in 2019. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted popping to the supermarket to buy Halloween costumes for her kids in 2019.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halloween is fast-approaching, and many of us will be dashing to the shops to buy spooky outfits for our kids in preparation for the big day.

And it seems Kate Middleton is no different, as she was previously spotted buying costumes for her children from a supermarket near where she lives.

As reported by the Mirror, The Duchess of Cambridge was seen at a Sainsbury's on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, Norfolk, and was heard asking some of the children what they were planning to dress up as.

Kate Middleton was spotted by shocked onlookers
Kate Middleton was spotted by shocked onlookers. Picture: Alamy

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were both with their mum, and followed her around the shop while she did her shopping.

After she had selected the Halloween purchases, Kate reportedly paid using the self-service checkouts.

Mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker later spoke of her surprise to see Kate, who was accompanied by a security guard, in the shop.

She said: "Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn't believe it.

She was accompanied by Charlotte and George
She was accompanied by Charlotte and George. Picture: Getty

"She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures.

"I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service check out.

"You just don't expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain's first black train driver Wilston Samuel Jackson honoured with blue plaque at London's Kings Cross

UK & World

Brexit: EU proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol 'don't go far enough', Lord Frost tells MPs

UK & World

COVID-19: UK records another 36,567 coronavirus cases - as 'technical issue' stalls Wales figures

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

What would you do if you were faced with this on your flight?

Outrage as plane passenger drapes long hair down the back of seat

Lifestyle

Ben Aldridge is in the new drama The Long Call

Ben Aldridge's age, career and partner revealed

TV & Movies

The Selling Sunset cast earn huge commissions from the houses they sell

How much money do the Selling Sunset agents earn?

TV & Movies

Is Toy Story your favourite family film?

Toy Story voted the most loved family film of all time

Lifestyle

See the full cast for The Long Call

The Long Call cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

MAFS's Melissa and Bryce have become parents

Married At First Sight Australia's Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven welcome TWINS

TV & Movies

When is Waterloo Road returning?

When is Waterloo Road returning to the BBC?

TV & Movies

A woman has revealed why she will never pretend Santa is real

'I'll never tell my two-year-old daughter about Santa because I don't want to lie'

Christmas

All the new November Netflix releases

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix in November

TV & Movies

Nico Reynolds made his UK TV debut on This Morning

Who is This Morning chef Nico Reynolds?

This Morning

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her Halloween-filled weekend

Stacey Solomon and kids wear matching Halloween outfits for adorable new photos

Celebrities

Here's where Holly Willoughby's outfit is from?

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather look skirt from the highstreet

Celebrities

Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner split on MAFS Australia

Married At First Sight Australia: What really happened with Chris Jensen and Jaimie Gardner?

TV & Movies

Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle at wedding

Celebrities

James Michael Tyler has passed away

Friends stars pay tribute to Gunther actor James Michael Tyler after he dies aged 59

TV & Movies