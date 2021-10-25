Kate Middleton went to Sainsbury's to buy Halloween costumes with her kids

Kate Middleton was spotted at a Sainsbury's with her kids in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted popping to the supermarket to buy Halloween costumes for her kids in 2019.

Halloween is fast-approaching, and many of us will be dashing to the shops to buy spooky outfits for our kids in preparation for the big day.

And it seems Kate Middleton is no different, as she was previously spotted buying costumes for her children from a supermarket near where she lives.

As reported by the Mirror, The Duchess of Cambridge was seen at a Sainsbury's on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, Norfolk, and was heard asking some of the children what they were planning to dress up as.

Kate Middleton was spotted by shocked onlookers. Picture: Alamy

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were both with their mum, and followed her around the shop while she did her shopping.

After she had selected the Halloween purchases, Kate reportedly paid using the self-service checkouts.

Mum-of-four Kathy Whittaker later spoke of her surprise to see Kate, who was accompanied by a security guard, in the shop.

She said: "Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn't believe it.

She was accompanied by Charlotte and George. Picture: Getty

"She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures.

"I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service check out.

"You just don't expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods."