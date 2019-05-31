Boy, 7, who fell off rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley is in 'critical condition'

The child who fell off the twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley in Yorkshire is being treated in hospital

The seven-year-old boy who fell off a rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley theme park in Yorkshire is in a 'critical condition' in hospital, a police spokesperson said today.

North Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries following the incident where he currently remains.

"However, his condition is now described as critical."

The Lightwater Valley theme park released a statement in the wake of the update, saying: "We have been informed by North Yorkshire Police that the medical condition of the child involved in the incident at the park yesterday is now described as critical.

"We are devastated by this news and our thoughts are with the family. While the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation is continuing, we will support them and be guided by their advice."

The boy was airlifted to hospital yesterday after falling from the Twister rollercoaster at the theme park.

An eyewitness said, according to The Sun, that he "slid out and over the top of the carriage" before falling "30ft to the ground".

Simon Moran, a guest at the park, said: "Just saw a kid fall off the Twister rollercoaster at Lightwater Valley.

"He mustn't have been strapped in right, or too small for the ride.

"As it went down the fast bit towards the 'souvenir' camera, he slid out and over the top of the carriage."

Lightwater Valley theme park yesterday told Heart in a statement: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life threatening.





"The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

They later sent another statement saying: "Further to our earlier statement concerning the incident on one of our rides this morning, we can confirm that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel are now on-site and we are assisting them as required.

"We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family.

"We will continue working closely with the HSE and emergency services. The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place. We will provide updates when new information becomes available."