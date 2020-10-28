Full list of 13 areas with soaring coronavirus rates that aren't yet in tier 3

28 October 2020, 10:42 | Updated: 28 October 2020, 11:10

Coronavirus cases have soared in a number of tier 1 and 2 areas
Coronavirus cases have soared in a number of tier 1 and 2 areas. Picture: PA

New data has shown a number of places with soaring rates of Covid-19 in England.

Areas including Bradford, Loughborough, and Stockton-on-Tees have all seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, latest figures show.

Read more: All of England 'could be under Tier 3 lockdown' by Christmas, experts warn

The data has shown 13 areas with soaring cases, which aren't currently under tier 3 restrictions.

Bradford, which is reportedly in talks to move to tier 3, has seen 2,682 new cases in the seven days to October 23, which works out as 496.9 per 100,000.

Bristol is among the areas to have seen a spike in cases
Bristol is among the areas to have seen a spike in cases. Picture: PA

This is up from 2,023 case (374.8 per 100,000) in the previous week.

Stockton-on-Tees, which is located in County Durham in the North East, 877 new cases were recorded in the seven days to October 23, compared to 712 in the previous week.

Read more: Student fined £6,000 for breaking Covid quarantine and posting about it on Instagram

Full list of 13 places with soaring rates but not yet in tier 3, as reported by the Mirror, are below:

The numbers are rate per 100,000 (number of cases) in the week up to 23 October, followed by rate of cases (number of cases) in the previous week.

Bradford 496.9 (2682), 374.8 (2023)

Stockton-on-Tees 444.4 (877), 360.8 (712)

Charnwood 437.4 (813), 284.1 (528)

Calderdale 441.2 (933), 278.1 (588)

Wakefield 430.4 (1499), 284.5 (991)

Leeds 420.6 (3336), 382.2 (3031)

Kirklees 401.6 (1766), 276.5 (1216)

Middlesbrough 393.0 (554), 312.8 (441)

South Staffordshire 364.7 (410), 172.5 (194)

Gateshead 356.8 (721), 235.6 (476)

North East Derbyshire 350.9 (356), 208.0 (211)

North East Lincolnshire 349.7 (558), 221.2 (353)

Bristol 340.8 (1579), 227.9 (1056)

