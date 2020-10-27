Student fined £6,000 for breaking Covid quarantine and posting about it on Instagram

27 October 2020, 16:07 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 16:21

The student was arrested when authorities finally got in contact with her
The student was arrested when authorities finally got in contact with her. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching the self-isolation rules between Manchester and Jersey and was fined.

A student, 22, has been fined £6,600 after she broke quarantining rules.

The woman travelled from Manchester to Jersey to visit family, but breached rules by failing to self-isolate when she arrived in the country.

She flew to Jersey on October 12, and is said to have broken the rules four times – by visiting a friend, going to a restaurant and going shopping.

The woman was also sat near a passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 on her flight, and was contacted by authorities to isolate.

READ MORE: Four students fined £10,000 each after breaking lockdown rules with house party

The woman travelled from Manchester to Jersey
The woman travelled from Manchester to Jersey. Picture: Getty

Authorities are said to have tried to contact the young girl multiple times, but had no luck.

After landing in Jersey, the woman was spotted in St Helier, and later shared on her social media account that she was at El Tico restaurant in St Ouen’s Bay.

After finally being contacted, the woman was arrested.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching quarantine rules, and was subsequently fined £6,600.

The student, 22, was sat near a passenger on her flight who later tested positive for COVID-19
The student, 22, was sat near a passenger on her flight who later tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Getty

The Strategic Lead for Contact Tracing, Monitoring and Enforcement, Caroline Maffia, said in a statement: "It is regrettable that someone should endanger the health of other Islanders after being informed of the need to self-isolate.

“This fine demonstrates that we will pursue prosecution for those found flouting the law.

“Anyone identified as a direct contact of a Covid-positive person must understand the importance of following public health advice and abiding by the law.”

READ NOW: Police issue warning over fake COVID-19 marshals attempting to gain access to homes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: 367 more COVID-19 deaths in UK - highest daily figure since May

UK & World

British music scouting platform Instrumental hits right note with Tencent deal

UK & World

FIFA president Gianni Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The dad took to Reddit to share his story (stock images)

Dad-to-be divides opinion after refusing to name baby after wife's late mother

Lifestyle

It's still possible to have a brilliant Halloween and stay within coronavirus guidelines

How to celebrate Halloween at home: Movie marathons, cocktail boxes and spooky food

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby shares COVID-friendly trick or treating alternative for families

Holly Willoughby shares COVID-friendly trick or treating alternative for families

Celebrities

What is the deal with Woolworths, and is it reopening?

Is Woolworths coming back to the UK?

Lifestyle

The bride took to Mumsnet to ask for advice (stock images)

Bride divides opinion after admitting she's considering uninviting sister-in-law from wedding

Lifestyle

How to do the This Morning Halloween trail

This Morning pumpkin trail: How to print your Halloween templates

This Morning