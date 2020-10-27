Student fined £6,000 for breaking Covid quarantine and posting about it on Instagram

The student was arrested when authorities finally got in contact with her. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching the self-isolation rules between Manchester and Jersey and was fined.

A student, 22, has been fined £6,600 after she broke quarantining rules.

The woman travelled from Manchester to Jersey to visit family, but breached rules by failing to self-isolate when she arrived in the country.

She flew to Jersey on October 12, and is said to have broken the rules four times – by visiting a friend, going to a restaurant and going shopping.

The woman was also sat near a passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 on her flight, and was contacted by authorities to isolate.

READ MORE: Four students fined £10,000 each after breaking lockdown rules with house party

The woman travelled from Manchester to Jersey. Picture: Getty

Authorities are said to have tried to contact the young girl multiple times, but had no luck.

After landing in Jersey, the woman was spotted in St Helier, and later shared on her social media account that she was at El Tico restaurant in St Ouen’s Bay.

After finally being contacted, the woman was arrested.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching quarantine rules, and was subsequently fined £6,600.

The student, 22, was sat near a passenger on her flight who later tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Getty

The Strategic Lead for Contact Tracing, Monitoring and Enforcement, Caroline Maffia, said in a statement: "It is regrettable that someone should endanger the health of other Islanders after being informed of the need to self-isolate.

“This fine demonstrates that we will pursue prosecution for those found flouting the law.

“Anyone identified as a direct contact of a Covid-positive person must understand the importance of following public health advice and abiding by the law.”

READ NOW: Police issue warning over fake COVID-19 marshals attempting to gain access to homes