All of England 'could be under Tier 3 lockdown' by Christmas, experts warn

By Naomi Bartram

Scientists have reportedly said the whole country should be in the 'very high' alert level over the festive period.

The whole of England could be placed under the strictest tier three coronavirus restrictions by mid-December, a new report suggests.

According to The Sun, Government scientists are predicting that more than 25,000 people will be in hospital with Covid-19 by the end of November.

With these numbers higher than the peak back in Spring, it is putting doubt over Boris Johnson’s hopes of reuniting families on Christmas day.

Members of the Government’s scientific advisory body (Sage) are said to be warning that by December, rates of infection will have succeeded the levels in areas already in the ‘very high’ category.

A Government source told The Sun: “The latest Sage numbers are utterly bleak.”

This comes after Dr Hilary Jones urged people to reconsider breaking any coronavirus guidelines in place to see their families this Christmas.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he asked viewers to think about the sacrifices made by NHS workers earlier this year.

He told hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins: "For most people unfortunately, Christmas is no longer a religious celebration.

"It's an excuse for party and getting the family together.

"I'm afraid that any excuse for getting the family together or having a party is a recipe for disaster, as far as transmission of the virus goes."

He continued: "I want people to remember that 630 healthcare workers sacrificed their lives in the first quarter of this year, fighting coronavirus because they picked it up from patients in hospitals.

"Now if we forget what the NHS has done so far and say, ‘Well I don’t care, I’m gonna take the risk. I’m prepared to do that,' for me that is a selfish way to go forward.

"We are all having to remember that we’re only going to get through this if we’re careful about how we behave, if we social distance and protect ourselves and other people.

"That's the only way forward, the only way we are gonna get over this."

Meanwhile, parts of Nottinghamshire and Warrington will be placed into tier three this week.

They join Greater Manchester, Lancashire, South Yorkshire and the Liverpool City Region which are all in the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions.

