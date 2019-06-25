Love Island new arrival is hunky builder Dan - and he wants to 'steal Amy from Curtis'

25 June 2019, 13:16

Dan Rose will shake things up when he arrives on Love Island
Dan Rose will shake things up when he arrives on Love Island. Picture: Instagram / DanRose_

Dan splits his time between working on construction sites and a modelling career

Love Island's latest arrival has been revealed as a hunky builder who is guaranteed to stir things up after setting his sights on Amy.

23-year-old Dan Rose was described by a close friend as "ruthless" as he arrives in Case Amor with the plan to steal the beauty from ballroom dancer Curtis.

Hailing from Coventry, the construction worker is also developing a successful modelling career thanks to his handsome looks.

A source told The Mirror: "Dan is ruthless and will shake things up massively."

Dan will stir things up when he arrives in the villa
Dan will stir things up when he arrives in the villa. Picture: Instagram / DanRose_

The source added: "His usual type is blonde and slim, and Amy fits the bill perfectly.

"His arrival is going to cause major destruction in the villa - especially with Curtis."

Curtis and Amy are thought to be one of the most popular couples on this year's series, and have even described each other as half-boyfriend and half-girlfriend as they take their relationship to the next level.

The Casa Amor twist is bound to deliver plenty of shocks, with many Love Island fans speculating that Tommy Fury's ex-girlfriend will be arriving.

