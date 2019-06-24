Love Island recoupling: Yewande is dumped from the villa after Danny chooses Arabella

Yewande was dumped from Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV

Yewande Biala was sent home after a dramatic recoupling on Love Island tonight

After a dramatic episode that saw Maura Higgins and Tom Walker come to blows after *that* comment he made during Sunday night's episode, Love Island viewers were put through even more stress when it was announced there would be a recoupling.

Maura received a text saying: “Islanders. Tonight, there will be a recoupling. The boys will choose, and the girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island. #ByeFelicia #GirlCrushed”

And Danny Williams, who is in a love triangle with Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi, had all the power.

He said in the Beach Hut: “I’ve got to make a decision and I’m confused. I’m not fully sure what I need to do. Someone has to leave tonight. At the very least I have to disappoint one girl because they both want me to couple up with them.”

The then told Michael: “If I pick Yewande and it goes back to how it is then I’ve only got myself to blame. I could be missing out something quite special with Arabella.”

There was a dramatic recoupling on tonight's Love Island. Picture: ITV

Danny went last during the recoupling, and chose Arabella over Yewande - meaning that she was sent home from the villa.

Speaking in her official exit interview, Yewande said of her time in the villa: It was a rollercoaster of emotions, up and down. I learnt so much about myself. I made amazing friends and I wouldn’t change anything. The biggest thing I learnt about myself was that I can open up romantically and I can show a little bit of affection, which is something I struggled with in the past.

Yewande was dumped by the villa in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

The new Love Island couples are as follows:

Tommy and Molly-Mae

Curtis and Amy

Michael and Amber

Tom and Maura

Jordan and Anna

Anton and Lucie

Danny and Arabella

